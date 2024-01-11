Uttarakhand Travel Diaries : A Visit To The Land Of Chamoli, Where Chipko Movement First Took Place

Home

Explore Chamoli, the land where the Alaknanda River carves its path, the land echoes with the spirit of the Chipko movement, which is a testament to the deep bond between its people and the mountains.

New Delhi: Nestled amidst the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas lies Chamoli in Uttarakhand, which whispers tales of ancient temples and beautiful valleys. Explore the land where the Alaknanda River carves its path, the land echoes with the spirit of the Chipko movement, which is a testament to the deep bond between its people and the mountains. From the vibrant meadows of the Valley of Flowers to the serene pilgrimage sites of Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, Chamoli beckons with a tapestry of adventure, spirituality, and breathtaking beauty. Come explore the beautiful land of Chamoli, this part of the Uttarakhand Travel Diaries.

The Story of Chamoli’s Chipko Movement

Chamoli was once a part of the Garhwal kingdom, which was known for its brave warriors and rich culture. Life in Chamoli revolved around its forests, providing food, shelter, and income. In the 1970s, things started to change. Industrial companies wanted to cut down the trees for factories and other projects. This worried the villagers, who feared losing their way of life. They knew the trees were vital for water, soil, and their livelihood.

That’s when the Chipko movement began, right in Chamoli. Led by brave women like Gaura Devi and guided by leader Chandi Prasad Bhatt, the villagers adopted the unique strategy, which went on to be known as ‘Chipko’. They literally “hugged” the trees, forming human chains to stop the loggers. Their message was simple: “Cut us first, only then can you cut the trees!”

This non-violent protest, fueled by love for the environment, caught everyone’s attention. It spread across Uttarakhand and beyond, forcing the government to rethink its policies. In 1980, a 15-year ban on commercial logging was imposed in the Himalayas, a direct result of the Chipko movement.

The story of Chamoli and the Chipko movement is one of courage, resilience, and love for nature. It shows how ordinary people can stand up for what they believe in and make a real difference.

3-Day Itinerary for Exploring Chamoli

Here is my suggested itinerary to explore the beautiful hills of Chamoli.

Day 1:

Morning: Take an early morning drive from Noida to Joshimath, the cultural and spiritual heart of Chamoli (approx. 8–9 hours). Stop at scenic points like Rishikesh and Devprayag along the way.

Take an early morning drive from Noida to Joshimath, the cultural and spiritual heart of Chamoli (approx. 8–9 hours). Stop at scenic points like Rishikesh and Devprayag along the way. Afternoon: Reach Joshimath in the afternoon and check into your hotel or homestay. Immerse yourself in the town’s vibrant culture—visit Adi Shankaracharya Math, Narsingh Temple, and attend the evening aarti at Narsingh Ji Temple.

Reach Joshimath in the afternoon and check into your hotel or homestay. Immerse yourself in the town’s vibrant culture—visit Adi Shankaracharya Math, Narsingh Temple, and attend the evening aarti at Narsingh Ji Temple. Insider Tip: Don’t miss the Joshimath local market for unique souvenirs and delicious Garhwali food like aloo ke jhol and manduwa roti.

Day 2:

Morning: Embark on a scenic drive to Govindghat, the gateway to Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers (approx. 2 hours). Enjoy the breathtaking Himalayan views along the way.

Embark on a scenic drive to Govindghat, the gateway to Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers (approx. 2 hours). Enjoy the breathtaking Himalayan views along the way. Afternoon: Hike to Hemkund Sahib, a revered Sikh pilgrimage site nestled amidst stunning mountains (approx. 6 km). The serene atmosphere and the panoramic views make the journey well worth it.

Hike to Hemkund Sahib, a revered Sikh pilgrimage site nestled amidst stunning mountains (approx. 6 km). The serene atmosphere and the panoramic views make the journey well worth it. Insider Tip: Pack light woollen clothes and waterproof shoes for the hike. Carry sufficient water and snacks, as options are limited.

Pack light woollen clothes and waterproof shoes for the hike. Carry sufficient water and snacks, as options are limited. Evening: Return to Govindghat and relax by the Alaknanda River.

Day 3:

Morning: Take a jeep ride to Ghangharia, the starting point for the Valley of Flowers trek (approx. 1 hour). The vibrant meadows bursting with wildflowers during the monsoon (July-August) are a sight to behold.

Take a jeep ride to Ghangharia, the starting point for the Valley of Flowers trek (approx. 1 hour). The vibrant meadows bursting with wildflowers during the monsoon (July-August) are a sight to behold. Afternoon: Explore the Valley of Flowers on foot or horseback (approx. 4 km). Witness a tapestry of over 300 alpine flowers, including edelweiss, geraniums, and primulas.

Explore the Valley of Flowers on foot or horseback (approx. 4 km). Witness a tapestry of over 300 alpine flowers, including edelweiss, geraniums, and primulas. Insider Tip: If visiting during the monsoon, be prepared for rain and landslides. Carry insect repellent and rain gear.

If visiting during the monsoon, be prepared for rain and landslides. Carry insect repellent and rain gear. Evening: Return to Ghangharia and enjoy a bonfire with fellow travellers, sharing stories of the day’s adventures.

Remember to travel responsibly and not litter around; if needed, seek help with the localities of Uttarakhand.

