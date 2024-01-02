Home

Uttarakhand Travel Diaries: Visit Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Uttarakhand Where History Meets Spirituality

In this part of our Uttarakhand Travel Diaries, experience the legend of Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple and relive its story.

New Delhi: Deep within the lush embrace of Uttarakhand, nestled amidst cedar and pine forests, lies the enigmatic Tarkeshwar Mahadev temple. This ancient sanctuary whispers tales of a demon’s quest for immortality, intertwined with the divine grace of Lord Shiva. Let’s embark on a journey to this mystical abode, where legends dance with history and the divine resonates in the rustle of leaves.

A Demon’s Prayer Answered

Legend speaks of Tarkasur, a powerful demon who yearned for eternal life. Through unwavering devotion, he sought Lord Shiva’s blessing for immortality. Pleased by his dedication, Shiva granted Tarkasur’s wish, with one caveat: he would be invincible to all beings except for Shiva’s own son.

Empowered by immortality, Tarkasur unleashed his tyranny upon the land, terrorizing gods and mortals alike. The cries of the afflicted reached Mount Kailash, where Lord Shiva resided. He knew it was time to fulfill the second part of his boon, the one that would end Tarkasur’s reign of terror.

Restoring Balance and Tarkasur’s Remorse

Shiva united with Parvati, and from their union, Kartikeya, the warrior god, was born. Trained in the art of warfare, Kartikeya faced Tarkasur in a legendary battle. Despite Tarkasur’s immortality, Kartikeya’s divine prowess and unwavering courage prevailed. He struck down the demon, restoring peace to the universe.

Tarkasur, in his final moments, sought Shiva’s forgiveness. Touched by his remorse, Shiva granted him a final boon: his name would be forever etched in the temple where he had meditated, a testament to his devotion and a reminder of the consequences of unchecked ambition.

The Legend Of The Temple

The Tarkeshwar Mahadev temple is situated at an altitude of 2,092 metres in the Pauri Garhwal district. The temple is believed to be over a century old and stands as a living testament to the ancient legend of the story told above.

The temple complex houses five distinct swayambhu Shiva lingams, each radiating a unique energy. Devotees flock to the temple seeking blessings, drawn by its spiritual ambiance and the mystical aura that surrounds it.

Insider Tip: For an even more authentic experience, try to visit the temple during Shivaratri, the festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this time, the temple comes alive with lively celebrations, offering a peek into the rich cultural heritage of the Garhwal region.

How To Reach The Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple

Tarkeshwar Mahadev rests near the charming hill station of Lansdowne, approximately 177 km from Dehradun. Here are several options, you can avail of to reach this holy destination:

By Road: Embrace the scenic beauty of the Himalayas as you navigate winding mountain roads. From Delhi, NH 58 will take you to Kotdwara, where you can switch to the Lansdowne road.

By Train: Embark on a nostalgic journey aboard the Doon Express or Nanda Devi Express from Delhi to Kotdwara and then take a taxi to Lansdowne.

By Air: Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun is the nearest air link, followed by Pantnagar Airport in Nainital. From either airport, taxi services will connect you to Lansdowne.

Nearby Landmarks And Villages

The nearest town in Pauri Garhwal, called Lansdowne. With its colonial-era architecture and mesmerising surroundings, it serves as a perfect base for your Tarkeshwar pilgrimage. Explore Tip N Top for breathtaking Himalayan views, or delve into the history of the War Memorial Museum. You can also visit the serene Bhulla Tal, a man-made lake teeming with migratory birds and offering boat rides for a peaceful escape.

As you venture towards the temple, quaint villages near the temple like Ghotala and Gundalkhet offer a glimpse into the simple life of Garhwali villagers. Witness their warm hospitality, savour authentic home-cooked meals, and learn about their unique customs and traditions.

A Divine Itenary

To make the most of your Tarkeshwar Mahadev experience, here is a suggestive itinerary:

Day 1: Arrive in Lansdowne and soak in the mountain air. Explore the town, visit Tip N Top, and enjoy a leisurely dinner at a local restaurant.

Day 2: Early in the morning, embark on a scenic drive to Gundalkhet and trek the 1 km distance to the Tarkeshwar Mahadev temple. Offer prayers at the five lingams, soak in the serenity, and admire the panoramic views. In the afternoon, explore the quaint village of Dabrani.

Day 3: Return to Lansdowne, visit the War Memorial Museum, and enjoy a picnic at Bhulla Tal. In the evening, enjoy a farewell dinner and witness the sunset over the Himalayas.

Insider Tip: Pack comfortable shoes for the trek to the temple and warm clothes for unpredictable mountain weather. Carry water and snacks, and respect the local customs and traditions.

The journey to Tarkeshwar Mahadev is a holy step into ancient history and devotion. As you navigate the winding roads, breathe in the mountain air, and offer your prayers at the Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple, let the whispers of legend guide you. In our next part of Uttarakhand Travel Diaries,

