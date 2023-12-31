Home

Uttarakhand Travel Diary : A Serene Trip To Tehri Garhwal

From the serene embrace of lakes and temples to the exhilarating spirit of adventure, Tehri Garhwal offers a symphony of experiences waiting to be unravelled.

New Delhi: After basking in the spiritual energy of Rishikesh and Haridwar, our Uttarakhand travel diary takes a serene turn, leading us to the majestic Tehri Garhwal. Nestled amidst the embrace of the Himalayas, this verdant valley whispers of ancient kingdoms, breathtaking landscapes, and a timeless connection with nature. Join us on this journey as we set out to explore the cascading waterfalls, temple echoes for the melody of birdsong, and urban lights for the twinkling tapestry of stars above.

Echoes of a Princely Past

Tehri Garhwal boasts a rich tapestry woven from the threads of bygone eras. Trace the footsteps of the valiant Rajput Parmar kings who established the Garhwal Kingdom in the 12th century. Visit the ruins of the Old Tehri town, nestled beneath the shimmering Tehri Dam, and let your imagination paint the vibrant picture of a bustling royal capital that once thrived here. Learn about the Tehri Dam, an engineering marvel that reshaped the landscape and brought prosperity to the region, while acknowledging the displacement and challenges it posed for local communities.

Highlights:

Dhanaulti Eco Park: Explore the scenic Dhanaulti Eco Park, perched amidst towering deodar and oak trees, and delve into the region’s rich flora and fauna. (Source: Tehri Tourism)

Explore the scenic Dhanaulti Eco Park, perched amidst towering deodar and oak trees, and delve into the region’s rich flora and fauna. (Source: Tehri Tourism) Tehri Dam: Witness the colossal Tehri Dam, a marvel of modern engineering, and understand its impact on the region’s development and environment.

Witness the colossal Tehri Dam, a marvel of modern engineering, and understand its impact on the region’s development and environment. Tehri Town Museum: Uncover the fascinating history of Tehri Garhwal at the Tehri Town Museum, housing artifacts and exhibits that narrate the tales of kings, empires, and transformations.

Insider Tip: Hire a local guide to gain deeper insights into the history and culture of Tehri Garhwal. Be mindful of the sensitive topic of the Tehri Dam project and approach discussions with respect. Pack comfortable shoes for exploring historical sites and scenic walks.

Spiritual Sanctuaries





Beyond the whispers of history, Tehri Garhwal resonates with a deep spiritual energy. Ascend to the ancient Tungnath temple, perched atop a 3,680-meter peak, and soak in the panoramic views of the Himalayas. Feel the silence wash over you at the Adi Badri temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and experience the serenity of its cave shrine. Visit the Mansa Devi temple, perched on a hilltop with breathtaking views, and let the blessings of the celestial serpent goddess wash over you.

Highlights:

Tungnath Temple: Embark on a breathtaking trek to the highest Shiva temple in the world, Tungnath, and lose yourself in the serenity of the Himalayas.

Embark on a breathtaking trek to the highest Shiva temple in the world, Tungnath, and lose yourself in the serenity of the Himalayas. Adi Badri Temple: Explore the cave temple of Adi Badri, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and discover its ancient legends and spiritual aura.

Explore the cave temple of Adi Badri, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and discover its ancient legends and spiritual aura. Mansa Devi Temple: Make a wish at the Mansa Devi temple, believed to fulfill desires, and enjoy the panoramic views of the valley below.

Famous Tourist Interests

Tehri Lake: Sail across the shimmering Tehri Lake, nestled amidst the majestic Himalayas, and soak in the breathtaking views of the valley. Indulge in water sports like kayaking or boating, or simply relax on the shores and lose yourself in the tranquility.

Sail across the shimmering Tehri Lake, nestled amidst the majestic Himalayas, and soak in the breathtaking views of the valley. Indulge in water sports like kayaking or boating, or simply relax on the shores and lose yourself in the tranquility. Surkanda Devi Temple: Embark on a scenic trek to the Surkanda Devi temple, perched atop a hill with panoramic vistas. Seek blessings from the goddess known to fulfill wishes, and marvel at the intricate architecture of the temple.

Embark on a scenic trek to the Surkanda Devi temple, perched atop a hill with panoramic vistas. Seek blessings from the goddess known to fulfill wishes, and marvel at the intricate architecture of the temple. Chamba: Explore the charming hill station of Chamba, nestled amidst apple orchards and pine forests. Trek to the Tehri Dam viewpoint for stunning panoramas, or spend a leisurely afternoon strolling through the quaint market and sampling local delicacies.

Itinerary for a 3-Day Exploration

Day 1: Arrive in Tehri and explore the Dhanaulti Eco Park. Visit the Tehri Dam and Tehri Town Museum to delve into the region’s history. In the evening, attend a mesmerising aarti ceremony at the Tehri Town Ghats.

Arrive in Tehri and explore the Dhanaulti Eco Park. Visit the Tehri Dam and Tehri Town Museum to delve into the region’s history. In the evening, attend a mesmerising aarti ceremony at the Tehri Town Ghats. Day 2: Embark on a thrilling morning trek to the Tungnath temple. Savour the breathtaking views and spiritual aura before descending to the Adi Badri temple. Return to Tehri in the afternoon and enjoy a scenic boat ride on Tehri Lake.

Embark on a thrilling morning trek to the Tungnath temple. Savour the breathtaking views and spiritual aura before descending to the Adi Badri temple. Return to Tehri in the afternoon and enjoy a scenic boat ride on Tehri Lake. Day 3: Take a picturesque drive to Chamba, stopping at scenic viewpoints along the way. Explore the hill station’s charming market, visit the Tehri Dam viewpoint, and savour a delicious Garhwali lunch. Bid farewell to Tehri Garhwal with a serene boat ride on the lake, carrying memories of history, adventure, and the whispers of the Himalayas.

Insider Tips:

Book your accommodations in advance, especially during peak season. Pack sturdy shoes for trekking and comfortable clothing for all weather conditions. Bargain playfully at the markets of Chamba and Tehri town. Consider learning a few basic Hindi phrases to enhance your interactions with locals.

From the serene embrace of lakes and temples to the exhilarating spirit of adventure, Tehri Garhwal offers a symphony of experiences waiting to be unravelled. This travel diary merely opens the door to its magic; the rest is yours to explore, discover, and weave into your own unique tapestry of memories.

