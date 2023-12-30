Home

Uttarakhand Travel Diary: A Spiritual Visit With Family To Haridwar, Rishikesh

Join in to explore the holy land of Haridwar and Rishikesh. From famous temples to finding peace through yoga, explore the spiritual calling of Uttarakhand in this series.

The first part of Uttarakhand Travel Diaries takes you and your family on a journey to the spiritual land of Haridwar and Rishikesh.

New Delhi: Our Uttarakhand travel diary begins in the ancient city of Haridwar. Here every stone whispers with prayers of devotion and every dip in the holy river promises a cleanse of sins. Sunlight spills over the Ganges, painting Har Ki Pauri in a golden glow. The air vibrates with the chanting of hymns and the gentle clinking of bells, beckoning families like ours on a spiritual pilgrimage. Our Uttarakhand travel diary begins in this ancient city, where every stone whispers tales of devotion and every dip in the holy river promises a brush with eternity.

Day 1: Haridwar – the City of Gods

Our journey starts with a morning dip in the Ganges, the first of many. The cool water revives our senses, washing away the dust of travel and leaving us clean and receptive to the spiritual energy buzzing around us. Afterwards, we explore Har Ki Pauri, the heart of Haridwar, witnessing the mesmerising Ganga Aarti ceremony. Hundreds of flickering lamps dance on the water’s surface, creating a spectacle of light and devotion that leaves us awestruck.

Mansa Devi Temple: Take a cable car ride up to the hilltop Mansa Devi temple, offering breathtaking views of the city and the Ganges. Legend has it that a wish made here never goes unanswered.

Har Ki Pauri Ghat: Watch the evening Ganga Aarti, a mesmerising ritual where hundreds of priests offer flickering diyas to the river goddess.

Local Markets: Explore vibrant bazaars like Har ki Pauri market, teeming with colourful handicrafts, aromatic spices, and traditional souvenirs.

Insider Tip: Dress modestly for temple visits and keep your head covered. Hire a local priest for an enriching temple experience and insightful stories. Bargain playfully while shopping; it’s part of the local charm!

Day 2: Finding Peace in Rishikesh

Our quest for inner peace continues in Rishikesh, the “Yoga Capital of the World.” We stroll through bustling streets lined with ashrams and yoga studios, feeling the calming energy that pervades the atmosphere. Family bonds deepen as we participate in a morning yoga session on the banks of the Ganges, stretching our bodies and minds amidst the tranquil sounds of flowing water.

Parmarth Niketan Ashram: Visit this renowned ashram and attend evening satsangs (spiritual discourses) by Swami Ram Swarup, known for his wisdom and humour.

Rishikesh Lakshman Jhula: Walk across the iconic Lakshman Jhula suspension bridge, enjoying panoramic views of the Ganges and the surrounding hills.

Neelkanth Mahadev Temple: Hike up to this hilltop temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, offering stunning views and a sacred atmosphere.

Insider Tip: Book yoga classes in advance, especially during peak season. Pack comfortable clothing and a water bottle for hikes and outdoor activities. Consider attending evening aartis at Triveni Ghat for a serene experience.

Day 3: Unveiling Nature’s Beauty

Our spiritual journey takes a detour into the embrace of nature. We embark on a whitewater rafting adventure on the Ganges, weaving through rapids and enjoying the thrill of navigating the river’s currents. Laughter blends with screams of excitement as we splash through gushing waters, emerging with hearts light and spirits invigorated. Later, we visit Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, perched atop a hill, where the serene atmosphere and breathtaking views add another layer of peace to our family pilgrimage.

Ganges Whitewater Rafting: Choose between gentle rapids or thrilling adventures, enjoying the camaraderie and scenic beauty of the river journey.

Neelkanth Mahadev Temple: Hike up to this ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, nestled amidst scenic hills and offering panoramic views of Rishikesh.

Sunset at Triveni Ghat: Witness the magical moment when the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge, painting the sky in vibrant hues of orange and gold.

Insider Tip: Choose reputable rafting companies with experienced guides and prioritise safety. Wear life jackets and helmets at all times. Pack rain gear and sunscreen for unpredictable weather. Offer prayers and respects at Neelkanth Mahadev Temple and maintain silence within the temple complex.

Day 4: Embracing Inner Harmony

As our journey nears its end, we seek inner harmony through meditation. We gather in a quiet corner of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, joining the evening satsang led by Swami Ram Swarup. His captivating blend of wisdom and humour leaves us with a renewed perspective on life, family, and spirituality. The day ends with a bonfire on the banks of the Ganges, sharing stories and laughter under a blanket of stars, our hearts brimming with love and gratitude for the shared experience.

Satsang at Parmarth Niketan Ashram: Immerse yourself in the wisdom and grace of Swami Ram Swarup during the evening satsang, receiving profound insights on life and spirituality.

Bonfire on the Ganges: Gather around a crackling bonfire under the starlit sky, sharing stories, laughter, and cherished family moments.

A final dip in the Ganges: Bid farewell to Haridwar with a final dip in the holy Ganges, letting the river wash away any residual burdens and leaving you renewed and revitalised.

Insider Tip: Arrive early for Satsang, as it tends to get crowded. Dress modestly and cover your head. Be mindful of others and maintain silence during meditation sessions. Purchase locally made goods for souvenirs at the ashram’s handicraft shop.

Our first part of the Uttarakhand travel diary ends with hearts full of faith, eyes mesmerised with scenic beauty, and souls awakened by the quiet whispers of the Himalayas. This journey wasn’t just about visiting temples and attending rituals; it was about connecting with each other, with nature, and with something deeper within ourselves. The journey may end, but the memories, the lessons learned, and the inner peace found will forever linger, weaving their magic into the tapestry of our lives.

