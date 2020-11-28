Considering the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Uttarakhand has made novel coronavirus tests mandatory for Delhiites. Anyone who is coming to Uttarakhand from the national capital will have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun. Also Read - HappyEasyGo Announces Thanksgiving Weekend Giveaway to Thank Its Customers With Big Discounts on Travel

The decision has been taken by Dehradun Health Department to reduce the risk of the spread of the deadly disease in Uttarakhand. Reportedly, the tests will be conducted not only at the airport but at the railway station, and the Asharodi check post in Dehradun too. Dehradun Health Department has also informed that the COVID-19 testing at the border is free of charge. But, tourists may have to pay the charges in the coming days. Also Read - International Flights For Commercial Travel to Remain Suspended Till End of Year: DGCA

Notably, last week around 1000 people were tested for COVID-19 at the Dehradun border and 29 among them came positive. State reports state that 25 among the patients were from Delhi-NCR. Also Read - Three Million Travellers, 172K Daily COVID-19 Cases: US' Wild Thanksgiving Week is Here

The data is concerning enough and therefore, this precautionary measure is essential currently as this is the time of the year when a great number of tourists visit Uttarakhand. Their safety and prevention of any uncontrollable health situation are of utmost priority for the Uttarakhand government.

According to Dr. RK Dixit, District Surveillance Officer, Dehradun, a significant number of people from Delhi have moved to Uttarakhand, especially Dehradun in the last two weeks for a wedding, short vacations, etc. That is why it is important to test them before they visit different locations in the state and spread the virus.

Keeping safety into consideration, random COVID-19 sampling for people coming from Delhi is being done in Haridwar. Even officials in Nainital are also thinking to start COVID-19 testing at its border. The decision will be taken by the district administration soon.