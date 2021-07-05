Uttarakhand: For travellers across the places, here is a piece of good news. The “valley of flowers” in Chamoli district is now open to visitors. Did you know it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site? The state government has opened the popular tourist spot in a bid to improve the tourism sector in Uttarakhand. Also Read - What BJP Leaders Said on 'Reports' of MLAs Showing Displeasure at Pushkar Singh Dhami Becoming Uttarakhand CM?

Every year, the picturesque location opens on June 1 but this time, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State government had imposed a curfew to curb the infections, thereby halting the opening of the Valley of Flowers.

#WATCH | ‘Valley of Flowers’ in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli opens for visitors. “This season we have 50 species of flowers. Tourists to be allowed on the basis of negative RT-PCR report & have to abide by COVID-appropriate behaviour,” says Amit Kanwar, DFO, Kedarnath Wildlife Division pic.twitter.com/QdTbLFM2yb — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021

Also Read - ‘Will Turn Challenge Into Opportunity': Pushkar Singh Dhami To Take Oath As New Uttarakhand CM Today

Amit Kanwar, Divisional Forest Officer, Kedarnath Wildlife Division, recently said, “It is compulsory for the tourists, entering the valley, to bring their covid-19 report which should not be more than 72-hour old. It can be RTPCR/TRUNET/CBNAAT/RAT Covid negative report. The tourists will have to follow all the Covid-19 guidelines laid by the state government. We expect Covid-appropriate behaviour from the tourists.”

Meanwhile he also expressed that the valley is seeing full blooming season this time and is a sight to behold. Include this place in your bucket list, if you haven’t already!

All About The Valley of Flowers

The Valley of Flowers is a national park in Uttarakhand Himalayas, and is famous across the globe for its alpine meadows and an enchanting variety of flora and fauna. The Valley of Flowers National Park presents an ethereal view of exotic flowers like orchids, poppies, primulas, marigold, daisies and anemones. Sub-alpine forests birch and rhododendron are also found in the Valley which is located near the Himalayan ranges.

Spread over an area of 87 sq km in the Chamoli district, it is flanked by Nanda Devi National Park on the east, and both bring together an interesting transition patch between Zanskar and the Great Himalayas. The region is also a part of the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, and is a visual treat to explore.

Entry to the “valley of flowers” begins at 7.00 am every day and last entry is allowed till 2.00 pm. Though the Valley is beautiful in May, June and September. But to witness maximum number of flowers, July and August are most preferred months.