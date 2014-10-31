Uttarakhand is often referred to as the land of Gods due to several Hindu temples located here. But we must add that this land is indeed blessed with the most beautiful hill stations. While Dehradun and Rishikesh are popular locations in Uttarakhand, there are many unexplored hill stations here. Not many tourists flock these places and they offer the perfect getaway for those seeking serenity. What more! Scenic views that will await you at these hill stations will leave you mesmerised. Heres the list of hill stations in Uttarakhand that one must visit!

1. Askot: Askot is famous for the Askot Musk Deer Sanctuary. Lying midway between Pithoragarh and Dharchula, the fertile slopes of Garkha are located on the front side and Kali river and mountains of Nepal to the left. Trees like Pinus, Quercus and Rhododendron add to the beauty of Askot.

2. Kasauni: Kasauni is a picturesque hill station in Uttarakhand and nothing can match up to the panoramic view it offers. Anashakti Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi had spent a few days to pen down Anashakti Yog is located in Kasauni.

3. Ranikhet: Ranikhet is a hill station and a cantonment town in the Almora district of Uttarakhand. Ranikhet means Queen’s meadow in Hindi, and it gets its name from a legend that Raja Sudhardev won the heart of his queen, Rani Padmini at Ranikhet. Ranikhet is home to pine and oak trees, leopard cats and mountain goats and many striking places to visit.

4. Lohaghat: Lohaghat is a lovely hill station in Uttarakhand, which has been compared to Kashmir, the paradise on earth! It is popular for its historical and mythological associations. Holi and Janmashtami celebrations at Lohagat are splendid!

5. Chopta: Chopta is popularly known as mini Switzerland in Uttarakhand. It is an unspoiled beauty with a wide variety of flora and fauna. Chopta looks even more beautiful during the winter months, due to the snowfall here.

6. Dhanaulti: Dhanaulti is located a few kilometers away from the popular hill station Mussoorie. It is known for its alpine forests of Deodar, rhododendron and oak. While summers here are pleasantly cool, winters are beautiful with snowfall that caps the tree tops and mountain peaks.

7. Munsyari: Munsyari (Munsiyari), the name refers to a place with snow. Mountaineers, glacier enthusiasts and high altitude treekers should certainly visit this place. One of the key attractions here is the trek to Khalia top, and the route is simply magnificent!

Well, if you know of any other hill station that you found while exploring Uttarakhand, feel free to share it with us!