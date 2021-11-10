New Delhi: Good news fellas! Vacation home rental startup Vista Rooms has recently launched 10 premium properties in Dubai. The properties are located in Jumeirah, Burj, Downtown, and Marina, the company said.Also Read - World’s First Flying Museum by Saudia Airlines is Here - Check Interesting Facts

“One out of eight guests indicated their desire to travel to Dubai in the next 12 months. As a response to this consumer feedback, we decided to open our first international market in Dubai”, said Vista Rooms cofounder Ankita Sheth. Also Read - Kailash-Mansarovar Pilgrims Will Soon be Able to Visit The Himalayan Paradise by Car

“Despite early jitters, the vacation rental market appears to have undergone an inflection point, since the pandemic with greater awareness and desire amongst travellers to stay in private homes. We are on course to cross Rs 100 crore in annual revenues, and hoping to double it by 2023 fiscal,” she added. Also Read - Fully Vaccinated? Visit These Popular Tourist Hotspots in Vietnam in December

Sheth said moving to an international market is a natural progression of what the chain had aimed for. Eventually it will also expand to markets such as Singapore, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Thailand.

Every year, over 2 million Indian tourists visit Dubai representing over 12% of the total number of tourists visiting Dubai annually. Vista Rooms said after the first lockdown, a surge in the number of Indian tourists traveling to Dubai was recorded, and higher demand is expected this year with events such as the IPL, T-20 Cricket World Cup and the Dubai World Expo.

Launched in 2015, by Ankita Sheth, Pranav Maheswari and Amit Damani, Vista Rooms manages a portfolio of more than 500 boutique holiday homes, and is backed by Sequoia Capital MD Rajan Anandan, Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham and The Singapore Angel Network.