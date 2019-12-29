New Delhi: Bhutan with all its serenity and gross domestic happiness index is a favourite destination for Indian travellers. But it is going to be costlier as the government is planning to levy charges on tourists travelling from India, Maldives and Bangladesh.

A new draft tourism policy to levy charges in the view of the influx of the tourists in Bhutan is being prepared by the Tourism Council of Bhutan.

Under the new draft, Indians will be charged a sustainable development fee and a permit processing fee. The government is also trying to stop tourists from availing of low-rent accommodation which are often offered online. In 2018 about 2,74,000 tourists visited Bhutan. Out of which 1,80,000 were alone from India, reported The Hindu.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Director-General of Tourism Council of Bhutan revealed, “The essence of our “High Value, Low Impact” policy is that we will monitor our tourist arrivals depending on our capacity to cater to them.” He goes on to add, “Over the last few years the number of tourists has been increasing at a really rapid rate, growing about 10 times in the past decade, and this policy was under threat.”