Celebrating love on Valentine's Day doesn't always mean spending too much money and visiting some of the most luxurious and romantic spaces. You can have an intriguing conversation with your date without getting distracted by the high prices. All you need to do is to choose a budget-friendly place to visit. There is an array of romantic destinations to go to in Delhi-NCR where your pocket won't feel much strain. Considering your woes of choosing a perfect budget-friendly place to go with your date, here we tell you the 3 best spots in India's capital city and around to spend your Valentine's Day at an affordable price.

Lodhi Garden

Located in the heart of Delhi, Lodhi Garden is one of the favourite couple spots in the city. The beautiful green park has love in its air. Here, you can come with your partner and spend some quality time away from chaos. The place is peaceful and the sunset looks absolutely captivating from here.

Explore Old Delhi

Though old Delhi is one of the most crowded places in the city, it has some really authentic things to discover. Needless to say, street food at Old Delhi is just delectable and cheap. You can discover the streets of old Delhi with your partner. If you wish, you can sign up for a heritage walk or just delicious food binging.

Mughal Garden

Also known as the Soul of Presidential Palace, Mughal Garden is one of the most beautiful places you can visit in Delhi with your partner. The garden has 159 varieties of roses which mostly blossom in February and March. It will open for the public from February 13, as per the statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. You must know that entry is allowed only through advance booking.