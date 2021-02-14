The Indian wedding industry is characterised by grandeur, splendour, and extravagant ceremonies. On the most important day of their lives, couples wish for everything to be perfect. And what better way to do this than capturing one’s beautiful memories in photographs? Also Read - Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: How to Choose The Perfect Gift For Your Partner

Social media trends suggest that brides and grooms not only want dextrous photographers for their wedding day but also prefer pre-wedding photoshoots. These are generally carried out at picturesque locations with the main aim to depict the couple's love story via a series of photographs. Usually, photographers help their clients by suggesting themes, venues, and ideas that will bring out their story in the most surreal fashion.

When it comes to selecting a location for such shoots, Indian couples do not have to go far as the country is bestowed with multiple breathtaking locations. In the same view, Weddingz.in offers services for couples to make their dream pre-wedding photoshoot come alive and further suggests some breathtaking photoshoot locations for couples in India.

Jodhpur and Udaipur: India was home to several Kings and Queens and our concept of luxury is inspired by the era of forts, palaces, courtrooms, and other iconic features of wealthy Indian kingdoms. If you wish to narrate a story that celebrates your love in the most royal style, then the cities of Jodhpur and Udaipur are the perfect choice for you. Apart from magnificent forts, you will find yourself posing with beautiful lakes, winding staircases, and elaborate architecture in the backdrop. If a traditional trope is what you like then these cities are bound to take your breath away.

Mumbai: This maximum city stretched by the sea offers a host of photoshoot location options. Apart from sites such as Marine Drive and Gateway of India, couples can opt for quirky and colourful locations like the Chuim village located in the heart of Bandra. And if 20th-century Victorian-era architecture is more your style then don’t forget to visit Ballard Estate, it continues to be one of the city’s most treasured historical spots. These are just a few examples, Mumbai is filled with many more unexplored pre-wedding photoshoot locales that are bound to match every kind of couple.

Goa: Sand, waves, and the breeze, not much can go wrong when all of these elements are put together. If you are a water person and wish to bring out the free-flowing nature of your equation with that special someone, then Goa is the ultimate destination for you. You can depict the fun element in your relationship by engaging in numerous water sports, and the gorgeous Goa beach sunsets make for a perfect backdrop. Your sun-kissed shots are sure to leave viewers mesmerised. Furthermore, Goa’s scenic churches that are spread across the state also make for perfect photoshoot spots.

Nainital

Who doesn’t want an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life? The hill-city of Uttarakhand is one of the most peaceful locations in the country. The pleasant weather of the city that’s nestled in the arms of mountains makes it easier to conduct elaborate photo-shoots. The city is dotted with pristine blue lakes, gushing waterfalls, and lush green forests that make for picturesque photo shoots. Additionally, if one plans their trip well in advance, a visit to Nainital is pocket-friendly and couples can easily have a gorgeous photo-shoot well within their budget.

Agra

Having your pre-wedding photoshoot done with the seventh wonder of the world peeking in the background is indeed a dream come true. Weddings are a celebration of love and what better way to express your feelings than visiting the Taj Mahal. A monument built out of love seems like the perfect choice to narrate your tale of romance. The Taj Mahal’s majestic white marble facade makes for some splendid shots both in daylight and at night.

