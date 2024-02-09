Home

Travel

Valentine’s Day 2024: Top 5 Eco-Friendly Stays to Spend with Your Loved One

Valentine’s Day 2024: Top 5 Eco-Friendly Stays to Spend with Your Loved One

Top 5 eco-friendly hotels to visit with your partner this Valentine's Day.

This Valentine’s Day, treat your significant other to an eco-friendly getaway and transcend the ordinary. Enter a world where romance and sustainability collide, where each day is an occasion to celebrate your love for the environment and each other. The top five eco-friendly hotels in our hand-picked list provide a seamless fusion of luxury and environmental care. Enjoy the peace and quiet of nature while having a positive influence at these locations, which range from isolated woodland cottages to beach getaways. Accept the true meaning of mindful travel as you create priceless memories with one another and the beauty of this planet.

Trending Now

Blyton Bungalow, Poomaale 1.0 Collective, Kakkabe, Coorg, Karnataka

You may like to read

Nestled within the Poomaale 1.0 Collective, the Blyton Bungalow stands as a charming wilderness guest house set amidst a sprawling 128-acre Coffee Estate. Featuring well-appointed accommodations, the bungalows boast an array of amenities, including 6 bedrooms for a comfortable stay.

Couples can immerse themselves in the natural surroundings through activities such as exploring the Coffee forests, engaging in hiking and trekking, partaking in nature walks, and enjoying birdwatching. The estate is also home to elephant corridors and a variety of endemic species, adding to the unique biodiversity of the location.

Banasura Hill Resort, Wayanad, Kerala

Banasura Hill Resort is heaven for couples hoping to make their Valentine’s Day an unforgettable one. In the middle of Banasura Hill’s tropical trees is an eco-friendly farm that serves as the resort.

The cottages, which make up Asia’s largest “earth” resort, were constructed by the people of the neighboring Kurichya Colony using local mud. Couples may spoil themselves with private treks through immaculate woods, followed by a restorative spa treatment at the resort that is kind to the environment.

Alila Diwa, Majorda, Goa

Situated on Majorda Beach in South Goa, Alila Diwa Goa is a private paddy plantation with views of the Arabian Sea. The green resort, which caters to families and couples, has a movie theater, an activity center, a volleyball court, a cricket field, and a children’s pool.

Adults like the massage, sauna, and steam room available on site, along with the tranquil surroundings that serve as an ideal spot for birdwatching. Goa’s natural red laterite stone is highlighted in the resort’s aesthetic style, which was created using regional elements.

Nimmu House Ladakh, Leh, Jammu and Kashmir

For those wishing to explore the outer reaches of the Himalayas, travelers, couples, or families, Nimmu House Ladakh is an incredible eco-resort perched on a mountain. Just 45 minutes from the city of Leh, the mountaintop mansion is situated between orchards of apricot trees and scenic mountains at an elevation of almost 10,000 feet (3,048 meters). Together with access to hiking routes, whitewater rafting experiences, and yoga classes, travelers can look forward to traditional Ladakhi lodging and wholesome cuisine. In addition to daily cleaning, kitchenettes, and free Wi-Fi in public areas, guests may enjoy cozy in-room fires.

The Orchid Hotel Mumbai Vile Parle, Mumbai

Adjacent to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, The Orchid Hotel Mumbai Vile Parle is an ideal choice for environmentally concerned couples. A 70-foot indoor waterfall greets guests upon arrival, inspiring them, and every element of the hotel, including the architecture, was created with conservation in mind.

Mumbai’s Orchid Hotel Vile Parle features an on-site restaurant called Vindhyas, which serves distinctive Indian delicacies, folk dancing performances, and complimentary round-trip airport shuttles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.