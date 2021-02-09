Want to take your relationship to the next level by popping the question this Valentine’s Day? But if you don’t wish to go the conventional way and wish to make it more memorable, then we have picked the 5 most romantic places where you can propose and find solitude too. Also Read - Happy Chocolate Day 2021: Romantic Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, SMS, Messages to Share With Your Partner

Tulip Garden, Srinagar: Previously known as Model Floriculture Center, Tulip Garden is the largest tulip garden in Asia, as it spread over 30 ha. It is situated on the foothills of Zabarwan Range overlooking the gorgeous Dal Lake. This destination will make your partner give you a definite 'YES'.

Garden of Five Senses, Delhi: If you and your partner the beauty of nature with aesthetic art, then the destination is for you. Nestled near Saket, the place is spread over 20 acre and it provides a serene atmosphere to the visitors. Pop the question with an iconic view and make wonderful memories. Don’t forget to get clicked.

World of Wonder, Noida: The big amusement park has a lot to offer from rides to the water parks. You know the drill, right?

Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur: Situated in the Aravali Hills, the Nahargarh Fort overlooks the city of Jaipur and gives a panoramic view that will leave your partner awe-struck.

Marine Drive, Mumbai: Plan a surprise proposal at sunset on the Marine Drive, Mumbai. Marine drive is the most loved hangout destination overlooking the sea.

So, where are you headed this Valentine’s day to propose to your partner?