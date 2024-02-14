Home

Travel

Valentine’s Days: Check These Top 10 Road Trips For A Romantic Drive With Your Partner

Valentine’s Days: Check These Top 10 Road Trips For A Romantic Drive With Your Partner

Reasons to celebrate love are infinite, and on the occasion of Valentine's Day, going the extra mile only adds to the love. Here are 10 road trips to let you and your loved one escape the city bustle into a romantic and memorable trip.

10 best road trips to celebrate love this Valentine's Day (Image Source: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Valentine’s Day is finally here, and so is the opportunity to express your love. While some prefer gifts and promises, others like to set out on a romantic getaway with their loved ones. And for all those who are still clueless about their plans for where to go today, fret not! Here are 10 road trips from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru for you to make the most of your Valentine’s Day.

Trending Now

Delhi Road Trip Getaway

You may like to read

New Delhi to Kasauli

Around 290 kilometres (or 6-7 hours of driving) from the national capital of India, New Delhi, lies the quaint town of Kasauli.

Nestled in the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, Kasauli is a charming and romantic destination for Valentine’s Day. The town’s tranquil atmosphere, lush greenery, and panoramic views make it an ideal retreat for couples seeking a peaceful and intimate getaway. Take a romantic stroll along the winding paths of the Gilbert Trail, savour the breathtaking sunset from Sunset Point, and explore the colonial-era architecture of the town. With its pleasant weather and idyllic setting, Kasauli offers the perfect backdrop for a memorable and romantic Valentine’s Day celebration.

New Delhi to Dehradun

The Uttarakhand capital, Dehradun, is another scenic city that is just 250 kilometres from New Delhi. Doon is often vouched for as an insight into Garhwal culture. From a distance of around 5–6 hours from Delhi, the Himalayan city is adorned with lush greenery, tranquil hills, and a pleasant climate, making it an ideal setting for a memorable Valentine’s Day. Couples can explore the serene Robber’s Cave, take a romantic stroll through the enchanting Malsi Deer Park, or enjoy a peaceful picnic by the glistening waters of Sahastradhara. With its serene natural beauty and a touch of adventure, Dehradun offers the perfect backdrop for a romantic and unforgettable Valentine’s Day experience.

New Delhi to Rishikesh

Rishikesh, nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, is a serene and enchanting destination for couples seeking a romantic getaway. For all those seeking to add thrill and adventure to their romantic lives, a 240-kilometre drive to Rishikesh will be what you are looking for. Known as the “Yoga Capital of the World,” Rishikesh offers a perfect blend of spirituality and natural beauty, making it an ideal place for a Valentine’s Day retreat. The tranquil banks of the Ganges River, the breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, and the vibrant local culture create a magical atmosphere for couples to immerse themselves in. Whether it’s a peaceful riverside picnic, a romantic sunset boat ride, or a rejuvenating yoga session, Rishikesh provides a truly unforgettable experience for lovebirds looking to celebrate their bond in a unique and soul-stirring setting.

New Delhi to Shimla

If distance is not a major issue, then Shimla can be the perfect romantic destination. With a distance of 360 kilometres away from Delhi (which can be covered in 7–8 hours), the Himachal capital is one of the best getaways for celebrating Valentine’s Day. With its picturesque snow-capped mountains, lush greenery, and colonial architecture, Shimla exudes a timeless romantic appeal. Couples can take a leisurely stroll along the famous Mall Road, enjoy breathtaking views from the Ridge, and experience the old-world charm of the Viceregal Lodge. The town’s pleasant climate and serene ambiance make it an ideal destination for cozying up with your loved one. Whether it’s a horse ride through the pine forests or a quiet moment by the gurgling streams, Shimla offers a delightful escape for couples seeking a memorable Valentine’s Day experience.

Additionally, there are many options, like Shimla, if one can extend the distance a little, including Manali, Ranikhet, Nainital, Dharamshala, and many more.

Mumbai Road Trip Getaway

Mumbai to Matheran

For all the Mumbaiites looking for a road trip getaway this Valentine’s, Matheran is a great option to consider, with just a 3–4 hour drive from the film city of India. The charming hill station of Matheran is a perfect romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day. Known for its breathtaking views, lush greenery, and tranquil atmosphere, Matheran offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Couples can enjoy leisurely walks along the beautiful pathways, explore the stunning viewpoints such as Panorama Point and Louisa Point, and experience a romantic horseback ride through the picturesque landscapes. The absence of motor vehicles adds to the romantic ambiance, making it an ideal destination for a memorable and intimate Valentine’s Day celebration.

Mumbai to Alibaug

Alibaug is a charming coastal town located in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, India. It is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, historic forts, and serene environment. If you’re looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine’s Day, Alibaug is the perfect destination. You can take a stroll along the pristine beaches, enjoy a candlelit dinner at one of the many restaurants, or explore the historic forts and temples. Alibaug is also known for its water sports activities, so you can indulge in some adventure with your loved one. With its picturesque surroundings and tranquil atmosphere, Alibaug is the ideal destination for a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway. The popular destination is just a 2 to 3 hour drive from Mumbai, with approximately 95 kilometres between them.

Mumbai to Lonavala

Located 2 hours drive from Mumbai (84 km), the popular getaway destination of Lonavala can also be your Valentine’s spot for the special day. Lonavala, a charming hill station nestled in the Sahyadri ranges, is a perfect romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day. The lush greenery, serene lakes, and cascading waterfalls create a picturesque setting for couples. The cool, misty weather adds to the romantic ambiance, making it an ideal destination for cozying up with your loved one. Don’t miss the breathtaking views from Tiger’s Leap and the enchanting beauty of Bhushi Dam. Indulge in delectable local delicacies like chikki and enjoy a leisurely stroll through the quaint streets. Lonavala’s tranquil atmosphere and natural beauty make it a delightful place to celebrate love and create lasting memories.

Mumbai to Khandala

Khandala, a charming hill station nestled in the Sahyadri mountain range, is a perfect romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day. The lush greenery, tranquil lakes, and breathtaking waterfalls create a picturesque setting for couples to unwind and celebrate their love. The cool, misty weather adds to the romantic ambiance, making it an ideal destination for cozying up with your significant other. Whether it’s a leisurely stroll through the verdant landscapes, a visit to the historic Rajmachi Fort, or simply enjoying the panoramic views of the Western Ghats, Khandala offers a serene and intimate experience for couples seeking a memorable Valentine’s Day retreat. The distance of Mumbai to Khandala is 80 kilometres and can be covered in less than 2 hours.

Bengaluru Road Trip Getaway

Bengaluru to Coorg

Coorg, known as the “Scotland of India,” is a romantic paradise with its lush coffee plantations, misty hills, and cascading waterfalls. Perfect for a Valentine’s getaway amidst nature’s beauty. The romantic getaway is located 254 kilometres away from Bengaluru and can be covered in around 5 hours by road.

Bengaluru to Gokarna

Gokarna, a serene coastal town in India, offers pristine beaches, breathtaking sunsets, and a peaceful atmosphere, making it an ideal romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day. Explore its laid-back vibe, indulge in beachside activities, and witness the beauty of its ancient temples. The town is located in around less than 500 words from the IT hub.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.