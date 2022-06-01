Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand: The famous Valley of Flowers walk-in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli area opens on June 1, 2022. The Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located within the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve. Marigolds and orchids are among the many colourful and amazing flowers that may be found here. A variety of birds, butterflies, and animals can also be seen in the area. The Valley of Flowers, located at a height of 3,000 metres is open to the public from June to October. Beginning in October, the area is blanketed in snow for the next six months.Also Read - Fake Websites Duping People In Name Of Chopper Rides To Char Dham on Rise in UP

Valley of Flowers opens its door to nature enthusiasts

The long wait ends. The moment is here. #ValleyofFlowers opens for visitors today. Here is a comprehensive guide to one of the most surreal places in not just Uttarakhand but the whole wide world! Credit: @pahaadi_soul pic.twitter.com/ebkpIz4uce — Uttarakhand Tourism (@UTDBofficial) June 1, 2022

Today, the valley is host to approximately 600 floral species, including some exotic types such as Brahmkamal, Uttarakhand's state flower. Blue poppy, also known as the Queen of Flowers, Bluebell, Primula, Potentilla, Aster, Lilium, Himalayan Blue Poppy, Delphinium, and Ranunculus are some of the other types. The region is also home to diverse fauna, including leopards, musk deer, and blue sheep.

The majestic Himalayan peaks provide the perfect backdrop for these lovely flowers. The walk takes trekkers through lush forests and along the Pushpawati River. Along the trip, there are several beautiful bridges and waterfalls. To visit the Valley of Flowers, one must purchase a ticket at the Ghangaria desk. The cost of a ticket for an Indian is Rs 150, whereas a ticket for a foreign national costs Rs 600. The ticket has a three-day validity period.

If you’ve been longing to pack your belongings and head to the mountains, this is the spot for you.