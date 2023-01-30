Home

Travel

Van Gogh’s Immersive Exhibition Attracts Several In Mumbai, Next Stop At Delhi, Bengaluru | All Deets Here

Van Gogh’s Immersive Exhibition Attracts Several In Mumbai, Next Stop At Delhi, Bengaluru | All Deets Here

If you are a Van Gogh fan, or have a liking for his work then you probably already know about the 360 degree immersive exhibition that is currently going on Mumbai.

Van Gogh's Immersive Exhibition Attracts Several In Mumbai, Next Stop At Delhi, Bengaluru | All Deets Here (Twitter)

Mumbai: Art is all about creative expression. From sketches, oil paintings to words, art is an emotion. Some of the artists from different parts of the world have won hearts internationally and Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most famous ones from it. If you are a Van Gogh fan, or have a liking for his work then you probably already know about the 360 degree immersive exhibition that is currently going on Mumbai.

The exhibitions is where people have said to experience a calm as the paintings ascend and merge on huge canvas. People can sit and lie and experience ad appreciate the art of Van Gogh.

What to expect?

Expect the floors and walls of the exhibition space to be transformed completely into the world of Van Gogh. From his iconic bright sunflowers to his beautiful Starry Night, enjoy floor-to-ceiling projections of his stunning art. The projections will highlight the artist’s signature brushstrokes, attention to detail and vibrant use of colour.

Tickets, Time

For the Mumbai exhibition, the rates are different for weekdays and weekends

Weekdays: Rs 999

Weekends: Rs 1299

Where to Next?

While the immersive exhibit opened to visitors in Mumbai on January 20, its next stops are Bengaluru and Delhi, with the latter most likely to start in April. The organisers are also looking at other cities such as Hyderabad and Chennai and are exploring venue options. The dates for all would be announced on their website vangogh360.in as and when the locations get locked.