New Delhi: In a bid to make the travel experience easy and convenient for the passengers, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently set up state-of-the-art executive lounge at Varanasi railway station. Check details here.

‘Waiting’ at Railway Station Made Comfy With State-of-The-Art Executive Lounge in Varanasi

The facility is aimed to provide all services and facilities required for making the waiting hours super comfy for the passengers.

According to IRCTC' statement, as per the report in The New Indian Express, "the design of the lounge is achieved by the balance of "Panchtattva" (Earth, Sky, Fire, Air and Water) that allows tuning our biorhythms to those of the spaces around, bringing in greater balance and deeper cosmic connection to our lives."

“The transition from the hustle of the platform into the lounge impactfully establishes the presence of a focal element. Souvenir shop is incorporated as a part of design promoting art and craft culture of Varanasi,” the statement added.

What Are The Facilities Offered?

The newly set up executive lounge offers a wide variety of paid and complimentary services to the passengers which include:

wi-Fi facility,

TV,

train information display,

hot or soft beverages,

multi-cuisine buffets,

recliners,

spacious luggage racks,

restrooms with wash and change facilities,

show shiners,

newspapers and magazines on display and

a fully operational business centre with computer, printer, Photostat and fax facility

Notably, as per the report, the passengers may avail the services with a nominal entry charges of Rs 85 plus taxes for an hour and Rs 60 Taxes for each extra hour of stay.