New Delhi: The holy city of Varanasi is undoubtedly a sanctuary of peace in Uttar Pradesh as it is home to various temples, that carry immense significance and long history from centuries ago. However, one of the mind-blowing fact is that, the city is also home to a leaning temple which leans more than the Italy's 'Leaning Tower of Pisa'. Isn't this spectacular?

THIS Varanasi Temple Leans More Than Leaning Tower of Pisa – Check Interesting Facts

The Pisa tower has a lean of around 4 degrees. But the Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple, nestled near Manikarnika Ghat in the spiritual capital of India, leans by around 9 degrees. Ever heard or visited this stunning temple? Interestingly, it is also one of the most photographed temples in Varanasi.

Two Architectural marvels.

● Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple in #Varanasi, Tilting more than 9°.

● Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple in #Varanasi, Tilting more than 9°.

● Leaning Tower of #Pisa, Tilting 3.9°.

This Ancient Temple’s Garbhagriha or Sannidhanam Remains Submerged in The Ganga For Most Of The Year

This iconic temple of Varanasi is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is also widely known as Matr-rin Mahadev, the Leaning temple of Varanasi. Situated in between Manikarnika Ghat and Scindhia Ghat, the ancient Ratneshwar Mahadev temple has a phamsana mandapa and a nagara-style spire.

As per the reports, the well-preserved temple’s garbagriha or sannidhanam (the sanctum sanctorum) generally remains below the water much of the year, except for a few months in summer as the level of the temple is conspicuously low, right by the river’s edge.

Interestingly, at times, the water level even rises up to the spire of the temple. According to several reports, the temple was constructed in the mid-19th century.

Fun fact: In Karachi (Pakistan), there exists a temple by the same name which is situated at the seaside of Clifton in a natural cave.