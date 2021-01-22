Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot in the next 48 hours. The celebrity couple has planned their big fat wedding in Alibaug at The Mansion House. It is a 5-star hotel located amidst greenery and has a relaxing aura. Varun and Natasha’s wedding will be held on January 24 and only close family and friends will be present at the ceremony. Also Read - Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Wedding: Couple To Tie The Knot at The Mansion House in Alibaug

According to a Pinkvilla report, the families of the couple were initially confused between Tropicana Resort & Spa & The Mansion House. Later, Varun and Natasha picked the latter as their wedding venue where the preparations are in full swing. The guests will leave for Alibaug today on January 22nd. Here we give you all the details about the couple’s wedding venue. Also Read - Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Wedding: Producer Pahlaj Nihalani Spills Beans on Their Weekend Wedlock

The Mansion House

This resort in Alibaug is all about luxury and grandeur. Located in close proximity to Sasawane beach, The Mansion House promises to provide a pleasant experience at its villas. A report by cntraveller.in has revealed that the booking cost of the entire mansion including meals is Rs 4 lakh per night. Colourd in all white, the property features an exotic poolside with lush green coconut trees. According to yatra.com, it has 25 well-kept and spacious rooms segregated into three types including sky deck rooms, palm court rooms, and the cove rooms. Each of these has subtle interiors with state-of-art facilities for the guests. Also Read - Varun Dhawan’s Wedding Outfit Will be Simple, Subtle and Nothing Over-the-Top, Says Stylist Akshay Tyagi

The Sky Deck Rooms are of 375 sq. ft. and features modern and luxe decor. You get a panoramic view of the sky from the rooms. They also have a relaxing sit-out area of 300 sq. ft.

The Palm Court Rooms are ideal for families as these are mansion-sized rooms with additional space. The rooms provide a picturesque view of the palm trees and the forest.

The Cove Rooms are cozy and have warm lights and tasteful interiors. These rooms are placed beside a swimming pool. Here, you can enjoy the calmness and blissful sunshine.

Restaurants at The Mansion House

There are 4 restaurants at The Mansion House that suit most preferences and cuisines. At the Poolside Cabana Cove, you can enjoy meals all day. It has a perfect setting under palm trees. You can enjoy breakfast, lunch, barbeques, and cocktail dinners at the restaurant.

The West Coast Terrace is an ideal place to enjoy a meal for sundowners. Here, you can relish local cuisines sitting under a star-lit sky.

The Living Room & Verandah is located near the poolside and operates from noon to late evening. It offers an array of delectable cuisines.

The Secret Garden offers a leisurely buffet breakfast. You can choose from a variety of local and international specialties.