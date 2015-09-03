Home to the famous Golden Temple, Amritsar, which has been chosen as one of the heritage cities for HRIDAY – Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana scheme, has a host of attractions to offer. Located in the state of Punjab, it is situated close to many tourist destinations and is very near to Pakistan. Apart from the scenic view, it also offers visitors the chance to try out many delicious dishes, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, and that too at dhabas.

1. Kesar Da Dhaba (Vegetarian only)





Even though it is a little hard to find and the walk, through alleyway after alleyway, might make you feel like giving up, we suggest you don’t.

The dal fry, as smooth as silk, slow-cooked overnight and tempered before being served, will alone be worth every muscle ache you might have.

Famous since before the partition, the dal hasn’t changed in quality from the year 1916.

Location: If you’re in the Cantonment area, make sure you take a walk around the telephone exchange area at Chowk Passian.

Tip: Save room for the Phirni

2. Bharawan Da Dhaba: Vegetarian only





Creating the typical dhaba experience, you can close your eyes and simply by the taste tell that you are at one of the best dhabas in town. With absolutely first-rate bharta, palak paneer, shahi paneer and dal makhani, the best thing to compliment your meal with is the lachcha parantha.

However, you can give the kulchas a skip.

Location: Near the Town Hall at Katra Ahluwalia, if you’re walking down the Golden Temple Out Road, turn and look towards Hall Bazar and you cannot miss this little delight.

Tip: Make sure you have enough room for the ‘light-as-air’ kheer.

3. All India Famous Amritsari Kulcha (Vegetarian only)





You don’t need a menu card at this little pearl of a dhaba since all you’ll get is stuffed kulchas served with a side of chana masala, sliced onions and a slightly runny mint-tamarind chutney. But you have to eat it to believe that it’s the best meal in town.

It is not only the best meal but also the best cooking show you can ever watch live. As one cook stuffs spiced potato and cauliflower into a ball of maida, a second rolls in out and tosses it in the air while a third grabs it mid-air and slams it on the tandoor, you can’t help but scream ‘BASKET!’ every time it lands.

Location: If you’re around the Chungi Crossing and you’re craving some delicious food, make sure you walk down Maqbool Road and into the All India Famous Dhaba.

Tip: A photographer’s haven, this dhaba also serves the best photographs in town.

4. Makhan Fish and Chicken Corner





The city’s go-to place for Fish Amritsari, the famed sweet water of the city makes even firm-fleshed fish light as air. With an air-conditioned seating area, the food is second consideration in the heat of the summer.

The chicken kadhai and the malai chicken tikkas are bound to make you crave for more no matter how full you are.

Location: On Majitha road in Basant Nagar, you’ll find Madaan Hospital. The next time you pass by the hospital, remember to look for Makhan Corner.

Tip: One bite of the batter-fried sole and you won’t be able to stop eating.

5. Beera Chicken House





Even though the butter chicken of this little Amritsari jewel is one dish that will leave you spellbound, it still plays second fiddle to the royalty of the barbeque items like the roasted chicken and the chicken tikkas, that for a change, aren’t red. Even though the place is a little overpriced the quality of the food makes it worth it.

Location: Just opposite Bandari Hospital, on Sehaj Avenue, if youre ever on Majitha road, you know where to get your food from.

Tip: Don’t get the food parceled, eat from your car, the food isn’t the best served cold.

With all these amazing places to eat in this beautiful North Indian city, we’re sure you’re going to come back about 5 kg heavier from your next trip there.