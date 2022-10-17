Changlang: North eastern states in India have untapped and unexplored bounties. One such jewel tucked in hills of Arunachal Pradesh is Changlang district. It shares a boundary with Myanmar and boasts of bio-diversity, dufferent cultural trends and arresting views. Changlang has a subtle uniqueness in its attitude, nature and environment, hinting towards an exotic and distinct identity. What it shares, however with the rest of the state is lush green surroundings, pleasant environment and picturesque sceneriesAlso Read - Assam Flood Situation Deteriorates Further, More Rain Predicted By Regional Meteorological Centre

Overhaulimg verdant hills, flowy streams, Changlang is not yet flocked by many travellers but people are definitely in for a treat when in the lap of nature here. There is lots to explore in the hillocks and misty mountains of Changlang. See for yourself! Also Read - Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter Crashes In Arunachal's Tawang; Pilot Killed

CHANGLANG DISTRICT ARUNACHAL PRADESH VIDEO

“Captivating Landscape” 1st Mugafi Expedition by Changlang Dist Admin. Mugafi’s Profile

-4050M (13288 ft) high

-30 km trek frm Vijaynagar

-Alpine Meadows

-Orchid trails

-Botanical paradise

-Birding heaven@PemaKhanduBJP @KamlungMosang @SonamChombay @ArunachalTsm Few glimpses: pic.twitter.com/6Ko0bgaDGZ — Sunny K Singh,IAS (@SunnySinghIAS) October 15, 2022

Also Read - Chandigarh University Case: Accused Army Jawan Arrested From Arunachal Pradesh, Brought To Mohali

MUST VISIT PLACES IN CHANGLANG

World War II Cemetry

The recently unearthed large Burial-ground with about 1,000 graves of allied soldiers believed to be mostly of Chinese, Kachins, Indian, Britishers and Americans soldiers who died in Second World War is located at Ledo Road in the Jairampur-Nampong road, Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, India. The hidden cemetery covered with thick jungles midst of the bank of Namchik River and on the Stilwell Road ( Ledo Road ), 6 km from Jairampur town, 39 km from Ledo and 24 Km before reaching Pangsau Pass ( Hell Pass ), India – Burma (Myanmar) border. The Army has cleared the area and found about 1,000 graves within an area of about three acre. The boundary was enclosed by concrete posts with entrance on three sides. The graves are arranged in five Lines and several rows. A large grave, possibly a mass burial, is in the centre. The bricks were from Ledo AR&T Co’s brick fields, and others marked as B&C-119 and IR.N!C9 were being used.

Namdapha National Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beauty of Arunachal Pradesh (@beauty_of_arunachal)

Third largest national park in the country, area-wise, Namdapha National Park is located in Arunachal Pradesh. Namdapha National Park is a gem for any wildlife and nature lover. With its altitude varying between 200 meters to 4500 meters, it is a haven of rare and endangered animal and plant species with one of the most vibrant bio-diversities in the country. It is here that you can spot species such as Snow Leopard, Clouded Leopard, Leopard, and Tiger. Namdapha National Park is located at a mere distance of 160 km from the capital of Assam, i.e. Dibrugarh and is well-connected by a network of roads up till Miao, which is its getaway. it is perfect for some forest trekking and hiking activities and for relaxation. The name of the park itself ‘Namdapha’ is a combination of two Singpho words that mean ‘Forest Keeping’ indicating that conservation of forests is the primary objective of the tribals as well as the locals in the area.

Stilwell Road

Also known as Ledo Road, this is a historic road as it was connected by the Americans during World War II to connect Ledo to Changlang. The route of the entire road is quite circuitous and covers a challenging path, to say the least.

Lake of No Return

Visible from the Pangsau Pass, 12km from Nampong, the lake has its peculiar name due to many who perished here. This spot was used for soft landing for fighter planes during the war in times of emergencies after being hit by enemies. Many soldiers lost their lives in the process.