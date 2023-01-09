Video: Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas, To Embark On Iconic Journey On Jan 13 | Intriguing Facts To Know

Ganga Vilas: India takes pride in the multiplicity of the gems that abound across the the country. Every state, district has its own landmark with historical significance and more. Adding on the gems, India will now also feature world’s longest river cruise, Ganga Vilas. The luxury cruise shall embark on an iconic trail on January 13 after it flagged off Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

The cruise is currently on it way to Varanasi. Yesterday, it docked at Ghazipur wherein all Swiss voyagers were taken on a trails to explore the iconic landmarks.

Watch The Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

Union Minister For Culture, Tourism, G Kishan Reddy shared a video of Ganga Vilas Cruise on his twitter handle.

The World's Longest River Cruise – Covering 4,000 kms on the two greatest rivers of India, River Ganga in Varanasi to River Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh. Boarding : 10th Jan and reach Dibrugarh on 1st Mar. Cruise via : Patna, Kolkata, Dhaka, Dhubri, Guwahati, Majuli Island.

Interesting Facts About Ganga Vilas

The luxury cruise will cover over 3,200 km across 27 river systems in five Indian states and Bangladesh.

The ship has three decks, and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists

The tour of the cruise would be around 51 days, covering over 50 tourist spots including the World Heritage Sights, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities like Patna, Sahibganj, Kolkata, Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka and Guwahati.

The MV Ganga Vilas vessel is 62 meters in length and 12 meters in width and sails with a draft of 1.4 meters. It has three decks, and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists. The ship follows sustainable principles at its core as it is equipped with pollution-free mechanisms and noise control technologies.

The trip includes many major spots of historical, cultural, and religious importance like “Ganga Arti” in Varanasi, Sarnath, Mayong, and Majuli in Assam. Travelers will also get a chance to see Sunderbans famous for Royal Bengal Tigers, and Kaziranga National Park, known for one horn rhino.

There will be a lavish restaurant, spa, and sundeck on the ship as well. There are a few buffet counters with Continental and Indian cuisine in its 40-seat restaurant on the Main Deck.