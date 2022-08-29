Kohima: After 1oo years of wait, the state of Nagaland finally got its second railway station after the commission of Shokhuvi Railway station. It is a historic day for this northeastern state because. The first ever station was inaugurated in 1903 in Dimapur. Following the inauguration, he Chief Minister, Neiphu Tio flagged off the Donyi Polo Express from Shokhuvi. This train runs everyday between Guwahati in Assam to Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh and now has been extended till Nagaland as well.Also Read - Planning For A Perfect Weekend Getaway? Bookmark These 6 Interesting Towns In India

Strengthening of Connectivity in Northeast by @NarendraModi Govt continues: Nagaland got its 2nd railway stn after a gap of more than 100 years with the commissioning of new terminal at Shokhuvi. The extension of Donyi Polo Express was also flagged off from Shokhuvi Railway Stn pic.twitter.com/MzxY0iO1ct — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 29, 2022

With this latest development, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh will now be directly linked via train routes. Reportedly, the CM has urged railway officials to expand the Dimapur Railway Station and take it to new heights. The aim is not just to cater to the people of Nagaland but also serve the population of neighboring states of Manipur and Assam.

The CM also tweeted, "Today is a historic day for Nagaland. We're getting the 2nd railway terminal passenger services after a gap of more than 100yrs on Dhansari–Shokhuvi railway line. Elated to flag-off Donyi Polo Exp. from Shokhuvi station, an alt. route for N'land & Manipur passengers to Guwahati."

According to media reports, Anshul Gupta, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager, said that this new avenue of Indian Railways working with NFR will help in connecting different capital states of the northeastern states. This new railway will also help in exploring different parts of the Northeastern states in a time-bound manner.

For the 90-km-long board gauge route from Dhanisiri in Assam to Zubza in Kohima district of Nagaland, the foundation stone was laid in 2016 and the construction is in process. The earlier deadline was 2020, but it has been extended to 2024. The line is also expected to extend to Aizawl via New Kohima and Imphal.