Neelakurinji: A bluish purple hue adorns the Western Ghats once in a blue moon. And that moon has finally risen as people have started flocking the Nilgiri range in Karnataka. Wondering why? Well, the purple paradise, the blue haze of rare Neelakurinji flowers have finally bloomed in the these hills after 12 years. According to local lore the flowers are locally known as Kurinji flowers that have sprung to life in the district of Chikmagalur this time. These rare species of flora is unique to the Western ghats and it is mostly found in regions of Kerala, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu.

Imagine, experiencing the purple haze perched atop the Western Ghats, swaying with the mystic winds – vista to behold, a memory that will ring a bell in your heart forever. Beaut indeed!

A striking natural phenomena of the Southern vegetation, often some baby pinkish flowers also bloom amongst this purple beauty.

TALE OF NEEAKURINJI

According to Downtoearth, Kurinji or Neelakurinji, is scientifically known as Strobilanthus kunthianus. It is a shrub that grows in the shola forests of the Western Ghats in South India. The plant is named after the famous Kunthi River which flows through Kerala’s Silent Valley National Park. The genus has about 250 species. Out of that, around 46 species are found in India.

As these flowers bloom once in 12 years, people do not wish to miss out on the experinece. Throngong the hills from different corners, people eagerly travel to the fortunate lands where these flowers come to life in glory, just to catch a glimpse of this beautiful wonder.

Taking to internet, people have showered mesmerising visuals from the lovely hills.

Hurry and be off to these hills in Chikmaglur. Wait not and experience this once in 12 years in wonder yourself!