Vietjet To Launch More Airline Services From Vietnam To India, Check Key Route Details Here

The launch of the new route is expected to boost tourism and economic activity between the two countries. Vietnam is a popular tourist destination for Indians, with its stunning beaches, lush rainforests, and ancient temples.

New Delhi: Vietnam’s largest private carrier, Vietjet, is set to capitalize on Vietnam’s growing popularity as an emerging tourism destination for Indian travelers by expanding its services to India. In November, the airline plans to launch a new route connecting Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This expansion is part of Vietjet’s efforts to connect more Indian cities with Vietnam, as per a report in the Financial Express.

The launch of the new route is expected to boost tourism and economic activity between the two countries. Vietnam is a popular tourist destination for Indians, with its stunning beaches, lush rainforests, and ancient temples. Ho Chi Minh City, the largest city in Vietnam, is a vibrant metropolis with a rich history and culture.

India-Vietnam Current Connecting Flights

Vietjet already offers direct flights from Kochi in Kerala to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This route was launched earlier this year and has improved connectivity between the two countries.

In a recent meeting with Indian media representatives in Ho Chi Minh City, a Vietjet official explained why the airline is expanding connectivity between India and Vietnam. The official said that Vietnam is becoming increasingly popular as a tourist destination among Indians, and that many Vietnamese people are also interested in visiting India. This growing interest in travel between the two countries is driving Vietjet’s expansion.

Vietjet’s Expansion And Indian Economy

When asked how Vietjet’s expansion would benefit the Indian economy, the official said that the airline’s new routes would promote sustainable growth in tourism, trade, and the economy in both Vietnam and India.

“Our commitment and passion is to make air travel more affordable for both Vietnamese and Indian people, help stimulate bilateral growth in tourism, trade and economy, and maintain and grow our presence in the Indian market while ensuring quality service to meet Indian demand,” he added.

Vietjet currently offers seven round-trip flights weekly from Ahmedabad to Ho Chi Minh City, and four round-trip flights weekly from Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi to Ho Chi Minh City. Vietjet also offers seven round-trip flights weekly from Ahmedabad to Hanoi, three round-trip flights weekly from Delhi to Hanoi, and three round-trip flights weekly from Mumbai to Hanoi.

