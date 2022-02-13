Vietnam Relaxes Its Travel Restrictions: Starting February 15, Vietnam will lift its Covid-19 limitations on international passenger flights to all destinations, with no limit on the number of flights, according to the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper. The Southeast Asian country instituted strict border restrictions to keep out Covid-19 at the onset of the pandemic, with some initial success, but this hit the country’s booming tourism industry, which amounted to around 10% of GDP.Also Read - UP Further Relaxes Night Curfew Timings As COVID Cases Decline. Check Latest Guidelines Here

"Vietnam will lift restrictions on international flights starting February 15. The frequency of flights will be restored to pre-pandemic level," Tuoi Tre said, citing Dinh Viet Son, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.

Vietnam has already informed its partners about that new policy and only China has not yet agreed to resume commercial flights with Vietnam, Son was quoted as saying. Vietnam had already begun gradually resuming international flights with 15 markets from the beginning of this year while easing quarantine requirements, with vaccinated passengers now needing only three days of self-isolation.

Since the pandemic began, the Southeast Asian country has seen approximately 2.5 million Covid-19 cases and 39,000 fatalities. Official figures showed that about 98 percent of the country’s 98 million individuals have received at least two vaccination doses.

(With inputs from Reuters)