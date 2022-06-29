Hanoi: In a welcomed news, Vietnam Airline, Vietjet, announced that it will add new routes to connect five Indian cities with one of its coastal cities. As per this plan, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru in India will be connected with Da Nang in Vietnam. Currently, Vietjet only runs only on the routes that connect New Delhi and Mumbai in India to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.Also Read - Conjoined Twins From Hyderabad Pass 12th Board With Flying Colours Against All Odds

Straight from the history books, Vietnam is a country with significant history and is rich in cultural diversity. Being a country with extreme potential to grow into a thriving tourist destination, ease in travel to its major cities will enhance tourism in both countries.

The services for other new cities will start within the third quarter of 2022 with four to seven flights returning per week, said the airline in a statement. The airline had earlier announced its plans to initiate two new routes to connect Phu Quoc to New Delhi and Mumbai in September 2022.

According to Vietjet airline, the announcement to connect five new routes was made at the Da Nang Investment Forum 2022. It is also an attempt to promote the city, Da Nang, globally and attract more tourists. The destination serves as one of the most attractive tourist destinations for international travellers.

As per media reports, Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet’s Vice President said, “Vietjet believes that the new routes announced today will continue to contribute to opening more opportunities, promoting economic, trade and business investment between Da Nang and other Vietnamese cities and regional destinations.” The airline has provided transportation to nearly 22 million passengers to and from Da Nang as of now. It also works on eight domestic and five international routes from the coastal city.

More than 50 ethnic minority groups live here making this country rich in cultural diversity. A single Indian Rupee is equal to 297.60 Vietnamese Dong which makes travel here much cheaper than other international travel attractions. Some of the must-visit places in Vietnam include:- Halong Bay, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Ho Chi Minh city: the commercial hub of the country housing museums and monuments retelling the country’s substantial history. The city Hue is also full of 19th century relics and deserves a visit.

Da Nang is also known as the city of modern architecture. It has unique landmarks like Golden Bridge and Dragon Bridge. The areas surrounding Da Nang are worth paying a visit too. It includes the ancient town of Hoi An, a former citadel in Hue city and Quang Binh, which is home to caves.