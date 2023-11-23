Home

Travel

After Thailand and Sri Lanka, Now THIS Country Will Offer Visa-Free Entry To Indians; Deets Here

After Thailand and Sri Lanka, Now THIS Country Will Offer Visa-Free Entry To Indians; Deets Here

Popular Vietnamese destinations like Phu Quoc Island, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Ha Long Bay, and Hoi An are popular among Indian tourists.

After Thailand and Sri Lanka, Now THIS Country Will Offer Visa-Free Entry To Indians; Deets Here

New Delhi: Recently, both Thailand and Sri Lanka announced visa waivers for India. As of November 10, Thailand has eliminated the visa requirement for Indian travelers. This visa exemption permits Indian tourists to stay for 30 days and will remain in effect until May 10 of the following year. The Thai government has also indicated the potential for extending the program if there is an increase in demand.

Trending Now

In October, Sri Lanka also launched a program allowing visa-free entry for visitors from seven countries, such as India, China, and Russia, as part of a trial period. The pilot project will remain active until March 31, 2024.

You may like to read

In a bid to boost the tourism sector further, now Vietnam is in line of considering visa-free entry for Indians and Chinese. This initiative will likely provide the required boost to recover the country’s tourism industry, which has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Popular Vietnamese destinations like Phu Quoc Island, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Ha Long Bay, and Hoi An are popular among Indian tourists.

Things to know about Vietnam new visa rules:

As of now, nationals from Germany, France, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and Finland can travel to Vietnam without a visa.

And to other countries, it is offering e-visas with a 90-day validity and multiple entry allowances for individuals from all countries.

If this visa-free entry policy is implemented, Vietnam will join Sri Lanka and Thailand as one of the few countries offering such convenience to Indian travelers

Moreover, to facilitate easier entry for travellers, Vietnam initiated the issuance of e-visas for individuals from all countries starting from August of the current year.

Vietnam Free Visa Exemption

A foreign national may enter and remain in Vietnam for a predetermined amount of time without needing to apply for a visa and pay the associated fees, a policy known as Vietnam visa exemption also known as visa waiver or visa-free policy.

The 15-day free visa exemption is not available to holders of British National Overseas (BNO) passports. For this reason, holders of BNO passports must acquire a current visa in order to enter Vietnam.

For a maximum of 30 days, foreign passport holders are exempt from the need for a visa to enter Phu Quoc Island.

Even if they travel via other international airports in Vietnam prior to reaching Phu Quoc, they remain qualified for the exemption.

For stays up to 60 days, holders of the APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) who possess valid passports are exempt from the Vietnam visa requirements.

Conditions for Exemption from Vietnam Visa

In order to benefit from Vietnam’s visa exemption privilege, travelers must fulfil the following criteria:

In Vietnam, your passport must be valid for a minimum of six months from the date of your entry.

At least two blank pages in your passport are required for the immigration and visa stamps.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.