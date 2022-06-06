Vintage Book Stores in Delhi: Delhi is known for its love for intellectualism as much as for its astoundingly loud culture, which is essentially cosmopolitan. The deep-rooted love for intellectualism is displayed at some of the vintage bookstores this city houses. The tales of these stores begins from the partition of India and Pakistan, which brought refugees to the country who were later settled in the present day Khan Market. A few of the book stores running there since then have been established by people who migrated from Pakistan. Delhi houses several such bookstores, still running and expanding like a civilisation of their own. Every generation of book lovers has visited these places and made memories.Also Read - Severe Heatwave Warning For Delhi And Neighbouring Areas, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Here is a list of 5 most popular vintage book stores in Delhi: Also Read - 5 Peaceful Hillside Retreats Near Noida You Can Escape This June

Faqir Chand and Sons Book Store – Khan Market

Originally started in Peshawar in 1931, Pakistan by Fakir Chand, after the partition he migrated to Delhi and established the present book store in 1951 at Khan Market. The store can be spotted by the hand-painted hoarding at the entrance flanked by flower pots on either sides. The books are kept in ceiling-high stacks, without being categorised in any particular genre, for readers to come, explore and stumble upon surprises. The old fashioned way is the right way, as authors, readers haunt this place like ghosts. Also Read - 8 Exclusive Photos That Perfectly Capture Soul of Kashmir - From Culture to Heavenly Beauty

Bahrisons Booksellers – Khan Market

Originally started by Balraj Bahri in 1953, another refugee from Pakistan who migrated to India after the partition with his family, is today headed by Anuj Bahri and Mrs. Bhag Malhotra. The family-run book store is most likely thronged by celebrity-authors like Arundhati Roy, William Dalrymple, Anchal Malhotra and many more on any good day. They have a wide range of collections pertaining to political, cultural, social, economic and ecological issues shaping life in the Indian sub-continent and the world. Their outlets are in Khan Market, Connaught Place, Select City Saket, Vasant Kunj in Delhi, in Gurgaon and recently they opened one in Chandigarh.

Full circle Bookstore and Café Turtle – Khan Market, Greater Kailash

Established in 1998 by Poonam Malhotra with books on meditation and healthy living, expanded with time to include Music CDs across genres, have a tag-along café of its own, this bookstore now is the coolest hangout place for booklovers in upscale Delhi. The two-decades long journey was rumored to have come to a halt owing to the pandemic but the store came back with a bang with expanded book collection and a much more thriving café.

The Bookshop – Jor Bagh

Look how you’ve aged with your beloved books, dear hearts. Keep coming in, keep the bookshop door ajar, says the website of the bookstore.

The Book Shop was founded in 1970 by K. D. Singh as his dream project and that which he ran for more than 40 years. His conversations with his customers were most cherished as they included his recommendations of books as well as his love for jazz music. It is treasured by bibliophiles much more than as a shop. Its warmth and tranquility attracts book lovers from across the country and all over the world.

Amrit Book Company – Connaught Place

Established in 1936, by another refugee, Amit Dhar Nullay, his grandsons Puneet and Sumit handle the shop-one of the oldest bookstores in CP, stuffed with books on history, literature, philosophy, meditation, yoga, travel-all organised in unorganised stacks. With its contemporaries being slowly succumbing to transformation into lifestyle brand-stores, this vintage store continues to stand strong.

The list is bigger than this, and hopefully it would grow longer. The coming-in of online stores has affected these businesses to a large extent and pandemic has only made it worse. The best way to save these from vanishing is to haunt them like a ghost-repeatedly and permanently!