Jammu and Kashmir: A three-hour train ride from Baramulla to Banihal in north Kashmir in peak winter, when the ground is covered with thick, white snow, is a sight that would make any picturesque location around the world appear bland. So is the breathtaking video of the Baramulla-Banihal train racing down the tracks on a snowy valley after it received an unexpected bout of snowfall on Saturday, with even Indian Railways taking note of it.

The three-hour ride from Baramulla to Banihal passes through some of Jammu and Kashmir's most beautiful landscapes, from hills covered with snow to wintry trees swaying gently in the wind, before the train enters a 10-kilometre-long tunnel at Banihal.

The breathtaking view of the snow clad train entering snow covered Sadura Railway Station at Baramulla – Banihal section. pic.twitter.com/4hrzLWFfD4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 11, 2022



With heavy snow blocking the main highway in winter, this train is extremely popular among travellers; it cuts travel time, is safer and keeps Kashmir valley connected with the world outside.

Earlier in the week, due to heavy snowfalls in the area, the 136 Km train service between Baramulla-Banihal had been suspended.

Sub-zero temperatures returned to the Kashmir Valley as the mercury plunged with Gulmarg and Pahalgam witnessing extreme cold conditions, officials said on Tuesday.