New Delhi: Bollywood’s legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday at a Mumbai hospital leaving his family and friends in utter shock and dismay. He was 98. “He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am,” Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Dilip Kumar, told PTI. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Death: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor Share Iconic Throwback Photo Featuring Raj Kapoor, Karan Johar Pays Tribute Too

Did you know the Hindi cinema veteran’s ancestral house in Peshawar will be turned into a museum? The Pakistan government has already declared his native house as a national heritage and completed all formalities to convert it into a museum in his name. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Funeral LIVE: Saira Banu Mourns Husband's Death, Bollywood Pays Tribute

For the unversed, the “tragedy king” of Bollywood was born on December 11, 1922 at his family home in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar. Last year, a provincial government in Pakistan decided to convert the ancestral homes of two legendary Indian actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor into museums under the Peshawar Revival Plan. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Death: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute To An 'Institution’, Says ‘My Duas For Peace Of His Soul’

In 2020, Dilip Kumar got a glimpse of his ancestral home in the region after Pakistani journalist Shiraz Hassan shared a few images on Twitter. Although the home was in shambles, the actor expressed on the micro-blogging site that he was grateful to see them.

Take a Virtual Tour of Dilip Kumar’s Ancestral House in Peshawar where he spent days of his life in pre-Independence era.

Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

Virtual Tour of Dilip Kumar’s Ancestral House in Peshawar

Virtual Tour of Dilip Kumar’s Ancestral House in Peshawar

Here are some more pics

And here is a look of your house in moving images.

I tired going inside as well but the condition didn’t allow me. pic.twitter.com/BkPB71joYr — Nomadict (@Enzimam) October 1, 2020

#DilipKumar house that is located in Peshawar. @TheDilipKumar

@chintskap #Peshawar

M your big fan. ALLAH bless u with health ameen. Or inshallah app bohat jaldi Pakistan be visit karin. ALLAH bless u with long life. Love from Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/gE4aByKUCN — Hassaan A Chishti 🇵🇰 (@ChishtH) September 30, 2020

Pakistan”s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial government on Wednesday too condoled the demise of the legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar, saying he will always be remembered for his love and affection he had for the people of his ancestral home town here.

In a statement, PTI reported, the KP government spokesman said he was saddened to know about the death of Kumar, a resident of Peshawar who earned fame in acting.

“Late Dilip had great regard and respect for the people of his birth place Peshawar. He will always be remembered for his services, love and affection he had for the people of Peshawar,” the statement said.

Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, did his first film ”Jwar Bhata” in 1944 and his last ”Qila” in 1998, 54 years later. His five-decade long career included several iconic films such as ”Mughal-e-Azam”, ”Devdas”, ”Naya Daur”, and ”Ram Aur Shyam” among others.