New Delhi: Post arrival, it is best to begin with South Delhi, the quintessential mask that real Delhi adorns to hide what lies at its core. Nevertheless, South Delhi is creative, expressive, evocative and every aspect, full of passion.

Day 1

8:00 AM: Start your day with a stroll in the Qutub complex, housing the victory-tower Qutub Minar, the mighty Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque, Alai Darwaza with its wide bulging dome resting on horse-shoe shaped arches. Rest in the lush green lawn embelleshing the open space between the monuments.

11:00 AM: After a delightful taste of history, give your famished bones some nourishment at some of the most amazing cafes and restaurants at Champa gali, Saket. A diverse range of restaurants offering unique experience such as Soho Bistro and Café, Social Street Café, Baari embrace all forms of creativity in food, aesthetics and ambiance.

12:00 PM: Take a ride from Saket to Hauz Khas metro and an auto from there to reach Shahpur Jat lane for some solo-shopping experience but largely to just beat the burning summer heat. This newly discovered shoppers’ hub also has some fresh restaurants and cafes waiting to be explored, one of them being the Potbelly Rooftop Café, Delhi’s first-ever Bihari café.

4:00 PM: Come back to Hauz Khas complex via an auto-ride and visit the tomb of Firoz Shah. Admire the remnants of the once formidable fort, and take a leisurely stroll in the wide expansive park surrounding the water reservoir, “Hauz Khas”. If the summer heat has not got to you yet, you might as well enter the Deer Park right at the entrance of the Hauz Khas village. The alternate is to check out the most exquisite restaurants at this party-center of the city, namely Kunzum Travels, Hauz Khas Social and Gypsy café.

7:00 PM: If you aren’t tired already then go to the heart of Delhi- Connaught Place. It is a heritage neighborhood with lines of eateries, high-end shopping stores, bookstores and much more. Every students’ hang-out place, with the central park being right in the center of the inner circle, this place defines Delhi in myriad ways. It is where Delhi from all nooks and corners, meets. Spend some time at the bars and restaurants and view Delhi in its night colours.

Day 2:

Morning and Afternoon:

Begin your day early with a heritage walk in the narrow lanes of old Delhi. Usually, one would need multiple visits to take in the every aspect of this city: its foods, bazaars, monuments, havelis- all need to be savored slowly and delicately. Don’t forget to visit the haveli of the great 19th century poet Ghalib. The walk is likely to start from Jama Masjid, taking-in a slice of invincible power that the place exhumes, visit the Red-Fort and embrace the indomitable glory of the Mughals. The prasad at Sheesh Ganj gurdwara is mouthwatering. The Digambar Jain Lal Mandir is also not to be missed. Have a taste of a lifetime with scrumptious Paranthas and Aaloo Kachori at Paranthe Wali Gali. You could also go back to Chor bazar near Jama Masjid to taste world class Faluda and other delicacies.

Evening:

The most ideal way to spend the evening is at India Gate and Rajpath, viewing these monuments under the hues of sinking sun. Before that, stroll through the lanes of Janpath market- one stop shopping complex at cheap prices apart from Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar markets. Alternately, explore the lush green Lodhi gardens, followed by shopping and dinner at Khan market, one of the most expensive habitats of Delhi.

Such is life in Delhi, even a lifetime is not enough to truly know, see and experience this city. One does not visit it, one meets it like a lover and leaves it a love long lost. Until next time…