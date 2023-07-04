Home

Travel

Trace Lord Ram’s Footsteps: Explore Places Mentioned in Epic Ramayana | Pics

Trace Lord Ram’s Footsteps: Explore Places Mentioned in Epic Ramayana | Pics

While many people enjoy traveling across the country in search of scenic beauties, imagine being able to explore new places by tracing the epic journey of Lord Ram, his brother Laxman, and his wife Sita.

Panchvati | Photo: Twitter

Explore The Unexplored: People across the globe admire Ramayana and follow its principles not because it’s a religious textbook, but because it presents an idea of living that one can incorporate into their lives to achieve an ideal life. It is an epic journey of sacred souls who sacrificed their lives to serve humanity.

While many people enjoy travelling across the country in search of scenic beauty, imagine being able to explore new places by tracing the epic journey of Lord Ram, his brother Laxman, and his wife Sita. Here are some places related to Ramayana that you can visit to give yourself an unforgettable and divine experience of life.

You may like to read

Ayodhya (The Birth Place Of Lord Rama)

Start your journey in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which is the birthplace of Lord Rama. This holy city is located on the beautiful banks of the Sarayu River. According to belief, Ayodhya was the capital of the Kasola Kingdom, ruled by King Dasharatha, who was Rama’s father.

Over the years, Ayodhya has become the epicentre of religious tourism, attracting millions of visitors annually. Some prominent places to visit in this sacred city include Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan, Nageshwarnath Temple, Sita ki Rasoi, Ramkot, Sarayu River Ghat, and Dashrath Mahal.

Prayagraj (The Place Where Lord Rama Arrived)​

The city is famous for its Triveni Sangam – a holy confluence of three rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. As per legends, Lord Rama along with Laxman and Sita spend some time here before leaving for their Vanvaas – the 14-year-long exile.

​Janakpur, Nepal (The Birth And Marriage Place Of Sita)

Goddess Sita was born in Janakpur which is 90 km from Kathmandu. This is the also place where the famous Swayamvar happened. One of the famous places to visit here is Janaki Mata Mandir.

Chitrakoot (The Place Of Vanvaas)

Chitrakoot is the place where Rama, Sita and Lakshman spent most part of their exile years. It is also very Bharat Milap from the Ramayana. Some of the famous places to visit here is Hanuman Dhara, Ramghat, and Janki Kund.

Dandakaranya (Where Lord Ram Spent Exile Days)​​

The place is famous for its scenic beauty, and one can also experience here what the exile period of Lord Ram would have been like.

​Nashik (Where Lord Ram, Laxman And Sita Stayed During Exile)

Panchvati, officially known as Nashik played a crucial role in changing the course of the lives of Rama, Sita, and Lakshman. This is the place where the infamous Surpanakha incident took place. Some prominent places to visit here are – Ram Kala Mandir, Tapovan and Sita Gufa.

Lepakshi (The Place Where Jatayu Tried To Save Sita)​

Lepakshi is where Jatayu tried to save Sita from Ravana. The beautiful Lepakshi Temple and Monolithic Nandi​ are some prominent places to visit here.

Rameshwaram (Where Ram Setu Was Built)​

This is the place where the monkey army built the Ram Setu in the sea to reach Sri Lanka. The place is famous for its gorgeous Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameswaram Temple and Pamban Bridge.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.