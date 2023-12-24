Home

Planning To Visit Shimla This Holday; Here’s All You Should Know About Kalka-Shimla Toy Train

The Kalka Shimla train is becoming a popular tourist attraction because of the sights it has to offer during its ride. The views of lush green valleys, rugged mountain valleys, and mountain soil vegetation are a treat to the visitor's eye.

The Shimla-Kalka Toy Train (X.com/ @DoctorAjayita)

Shimla: If you are planning a trip this New Year’s Eve and you are planning Shimla as your destination, we have something to tell you about. The famous toy train of Shimla, which runs on the route from Kalka to Shimla, is all booked. Amid the holiday season rush, tourists are choosing Shimla as their favourite destination, due to which the waiting list for the toy train is growing by leaps and bounds, as per a report by Times Now.

We all know how much tourists love the hills of Himachal and keeping in mind the two major holidays of Christmas and New Year, the tourists have surprised nobody.

Kalka Shimla Toy Train: Jorney Details

The Kalka Shimla train is becoming a popular tourist attraction because of the sights it has to offer during its ride. The views of lush green valleys, rugged mountain valleys, and mountain soil vegetation are a treat to the visitor’s eye. Moreover, the journey also provides the remarkable experience of going through more than 100 tunnels.

Here’s an old video of the train journey you should not miss:

Watch:

Enjoy the sights of Kalka-Shimla toy train after snowfall pic.twitter.com/0BTBvSTdsn — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 10, 2019

It should also be noted that the Indian Railways also runs toy trains on the Him Darshan, Shivalik Deluxe Express, Kalka-Shimla Special, and Kalka Shimla Up Mix-Down Mix.

Kalka Shimla Toy Train: Route Details And Stoppages

The Kalka Shimla Toy Train runs at a mesmerising height, and that makes it exquisite for travellers to get its ride. The train has eighteen stoppages, including Kalka, Taksal, Gumman, Koti, Sonwara, Dharampur, Kumarhatti, Barog, Solan, Salogra, Kandaghat, Kanoh, Kathleegat, Shoghi, Taradevi, Jutoh, Summer Hill, and Shimla. Some stations are not working, as per the current report.

