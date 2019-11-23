Are you low on budget and hunting for cheap travel options in India? Don’t worry. With little money in the pocket, you don’t need to be sad. There are several alluring Indian destinations that are budget-friendly. We keep in mind your entire expense from lodging to eating, and travelling and help you with really affordable Indian tourist spots. Don’t be disheartened. All these places are extremely tantalizing and worth visiting. So, if you are looking forward to a delightful vacation, read further.

Alleppey

Known as the ‘Venice of the East’, Alleppey is known for its exceptional beauty because of the lush green forests and backwaters. The sight that stunning water boats offer while sailing through the waterways is just mesmerizing. You can capture the uninterrupted view of the backwaters and its rich flora that include dotting coconut trees from the water boat. In Alleppey, a day’s stay will cost you around 350 to 800 Indian rupees. In case you wish to experience the boat life for a night, it would cost you approximately Rs. 6000.

Goa

Goa is a land of beaches. It is popular for its buzzing nightlife. Favourite of people of all ages, Goa offers you an unforgettable experience. Its clean and pristine beaches, lush greenery, and Portuguese architecture will make your visit just perfect. This is especially an ideal destination for newlyweds. Here, a day’s accommodation would cost you around Rs. 500.

Rishikesh

Are you an adventure lover? Are you looking forward to staying in beach camps? If yes, Rishikesh is the place for you. It offers you the opportunity to indulge in thrilling sports. You can do water rafting, go for exhilarating treks, and bungee jumping to get an adrenaline rush in the body. Also, you can indulge in mountain biking, flying fox, cliff jumping, and body surfing. Here, one day stay would cost you around Rs. 150.