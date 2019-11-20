Mystic hills have a different charm that cannot be replaced by anything else in this word. If you wish to get the hilly retreats, November is the best time to plan a vacation. The serene environment, picturesque view and heavenly feeling that hill stations in India offer are enough to make you feel like quitting your 9 to 5 job and settle down amidst beautiful valleys. If you wish to soak yourself into the charm of hill stations in India, here is a list of few places where you should head towards.

Pahalgam

This unadulterated hill station is a retreat to the eyes. The dotting pine trees, pristine waterfalls, and lush greenery in Pahalgam will surely leave you wonderstruck. Located in the western part of Jammu and Kashmir amidst the Himalayan range, Pahalgam is known for its picturesque beauty. Here, you can indulge in fishing, trekking, and even hiking. Notably, this is the place where people start their pilgrimage to the cave of Amarnath.

Munnar

Situated in Kerala, the ‘God’s Own Country’, Munnar is considered as one of the most visited and beautiful hill stations in India. A haven for peace seekers and perfect for those looking for exotic flora and fauna, Munnar is an idyllic hill station in India. Located at a height of 1600m above the sea level, Munnar offers a paradise experience that can never be forgotten.

Gulmarg

Located in the Pir Panjal Range, Gulmarg is one of the most popular tourist spots. Set in a cup-shaped valley, this place gives a surreal experience to its visitors. If you love to see snow-capped majestic mountains, beautiful lakes, and meadows of flowers, Gulmarg is the perfect destination for you to head towards this November. It is an ideal spot for newlyweds and adventure seekers. Here, couples can enjoy a romantic time evergreen valleys and others can thrill themselves with skiing, mountaineering, trekking, and snowboarding.