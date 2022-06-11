Vistadome Coach: A journey by train is all together a different experience. There is something about train journeys which make the destination even more fascinating. The anecdotes we gather with chatting with fellow stranger over a bowl of hot tomato soup is often a cherishable moment. With the latest Vistadome coaches, now, along with stories and snacks we can also enjoy the beautiful vistas we pass through while travelling through the scenic natural beauty.Also Read - Indian Railways Expands Eligibility Criteria for General Managers' Posts

Vistadome Coach to boost tourism in North Eastern States: Tno.12087/88 Naharlagun-Guwahati-Naharlagun Shatabdi Express shall resume w.e.f 20.12.2021 with Vistadome Coach. This state-of-the-art coach is equipped with see through roof, wide window & rotatable seats. pic.twitter.com/fQxvUkoB5t — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 19, 2021

The Vistadome coaches introduced by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC )is a bid to boost the tourism through railways. There are approximately 45 vistadome coaches which are functioning at the moment in all zonal regions and more in the pipeline that will be running on tracks soon. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Railway Increases Online Ticket Booking Limit Per User. Check Details

What makes Vistadome unique?

The train coaches are decided based upon the scenic routes the locomotive is to follow for reaching its destinations. Accordingly the authorities take a call on attaching these state-of-art coaches. The large windows furnish the passenger with beautiful glimpses of natural scenes. The glass is anti-glare to provide the passenger with a great experience through the tunnels, over the bridges and under the sky.

The train has standard safety protocols in place in addition to shatter resistant coaches. Comfortable, plush seats that can turn 180 degrees so the passenger can enjoy a hassle free view and chit-chat some more. There are sliding compartment doors and braille system in place for people with disability. Wide window panes and glass rooftops have switchable glass which can be turned transparent or translucent with a click of a switch. Passengers can thus sky gaze endlessly whenever they want either There is an observation lounge and look outside and have uninterrupted view of the scenic vistas of nature as the trains chugs through nature. Want to post the panoramic train views on Instagram? Worry not, these coaches have Wi-Fi system for passengers as well as CCTV and entertainment system. Additionally, there is GPS based system, LED lights, mini pantry, and multiple television screens.

Watch the video for a detailed view of the Vistadome coach.

Vistadome coaches for the first time in SWR are introduced on the picturesque Yesvantpur – Mangaluru Jn route! Take a look at the exciting features of the coach: pic.twitter.com/Mvq8rh60OJ — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 12, 2021

How to book a Vistadome seat?

Offlate, the Vistadome has been a hit amongst tourists. These new coaches have added an alluring twist to the otherwise mundane train journeys.

The tickets for Vistadome coaches can be booked from the IRCTC website.

Select only AC Chair Car, or Executive Chair Car for Vistadome and deselect the rest.

Depending on the distance, destination and choice of class, the fare may range from Rs 425 to Rs 2600 (approximately).

For latest timings and train schedule, check the website.

Choo Choo! Time to plan a vacation to one of the scenic scapes of India and travel with Vistadome for a wholesome journey!