India’s longest train route: Wheels rolling in sync, with smoke coming out from narrow chimney, a long chain of wagons attached with one other, this was something that started in the 1800s and now is the fourth largest network of railways in the world. Yes, Indian railways is not just a part of Indian history, it is part of Indian heritage. Indian railway network was established long back and have evolved since then and continue to do so. Every day the coaches of the trains carry millions of passenger across the sub continent and houses stories from pan India. Spread across towns unknown, trains have almost connected cities together.Also Read - History On Wheels! Exploring Indian Cultures on These Heritage Trains

The first of the engines India saw were steam engines and now we might even have a bullet training chugging past stations soon. That’s the progressive arch of Indian railways. From freight trains, passenger trains, we now boast of vistadomes, heritage trains recognised by UNESCO and luxury trains like Palace on Wheels and so many alike more.

In India, train journeys personify the Indian hospitality we speak of. These voyages across towns, cities, and states is a wholesome experience one cherishes and always have anecdotes to regale in, after all, train journeys are often long.

Longest Indian rail journey

Speaking of long journeys, India longest train route is too intriguing. The train crosses a total of nine states. With 58 stops, the train goes through Assam, Nagaland, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

It connects the northernmost tip of India’s mainland, Kanyakumari (CAPE), in Tamil Nadu, to Dibrugarh (DBRG), in Assam, in the northeast. It follows the same path on the way back as well.

The Vivek Express traverses train tracks of about 4,273 km over 80 hours 15 minutes. There are round about 55 halt stations enroute. The train falls under the initiative of Vivek Express train series that began in November 2011 to commemorate Swami Vivekananda’s 150th birth anniversary to beheld in 2013.

Trivia– this train route was suspended the last during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The train passes through load of stations from north to south like Khordha, Dimapur, Guwahati, Srikakulam, Alipurduar, Siliguri, Kishanganj, Malda, Pakur, Durgapur, Asansol, Kharagpur, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Samalkot, Bongaigaon, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta, Vellore, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Tinsukia, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Chengannur, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil

While India’s longest rail route is 4273 long, what do you think would be the world’s longest route?

No surprises here, the world’s longest route of railways is established in world’s largest nation, Russia. The train there covers a stretch of about 9,250 km. More than the double of our route! what’s interesting to note here is, that in Russia, owing to the longest stretch , it covers multiple time zones and takes six days from end to end destination. Almost a whole week! The journey begins from Moscow and ends in Vladivostok.

There is no two ways about the enriching train journeys. Yes, often they are long, but the colourful experiences on those wheels through the scenic scapes are mesmersing and account from lovely memories.

For the ones who have had lots of track journeys, if asked, for sure would have bundles of train stories to share!