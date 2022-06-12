Hill Station in South India: Is it that time of the year again when you simply want to slip away to some mountain-side destination to cool off the heat? This time explore the verdure of the Western Ghats encompassing some of the most beautiful gems in Southern India. The expanse of lush green tea estates, gushing waters of the pristine waterfalls, and vestiges from the past make South India a treasure trove of everything spectacular. Ooty, Munnar, Kodaikanal, and Wayanad are the first hill station associations we make when planning a trip down south. But, there are multiple picture-perfect hill stations lying amidst the Western Ghats which also offer the much need respite.Also Read - Ye Baarish Ki Boondein...! 6 Best Places To Visit in South India This Monsoon

Here’s a List of Some Picture-perfect Hill Stations to Visit in South India:

Thenmala

The first planned eco-tourism site in India, Thenmala is just what you need. 'Honey Hills', as called in the local dialect, a large amount of honey is exported from this area. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is dotted with tea plantations, dense forest cover, and rubber plantations, and is encircled by the towering timber trees. The winding roads offer a scenic view of the hills which will take your breath away. There are also lots of activities for the adventure seekers – trekking, rappelling, mountain climbing, mountain biking, etc. Thenmala boasts of several unique spots to explore. The Nakshatravanam is a nursery of trees considered as the sacred 27 constellations. People flock to the place to find the tree with their birth star. The rare flora and fauna can be witnessed via a refreshing boat ride to the Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary. Camping under the stars is another sought-after activity to complete when in the Thenmala.

Bellikkal

To the 'Hills of Good Times', Bellikkal is the ideal spot for a vacation. This is the perfect place to not care about the world but yourself. Offering the scenic views of misty peaks, one can immerse in the solitude of these hills. The lush green meadows, adventure trails for that adventure bug in the troupe, Bellikkal simply is entrancing. If you're a wildlife enthusiast then don't forget to grab a pair of binoculars and enjoy some wildlife spotting in the valleys of Bellikkal. Isn't it the perfect serene hill station you are looking for?

Idukki

The spice garden of Kerala, Idukki is a quaint little hamlet landlocked in the Western Ghats. With resplendent beauty to gaze, Idukki offers a calming ambiance. Conferred with one of the most amazing waterfalls, and exotic wildlife, Idukki is an idyllic hill station perfect for family picnics, camping and trekking trails. Inhaling the fragrance of the spices, a lasting impression of Idukki is ingrained in the mind which compels the traveler to visit again. Such is the charm of Idukki!

Horsley Hills

Home to the largest banyan tree and oldest eucalyptus tree, Horsley Hills are also called the Ooty of Andhra. Located near the border of Andhra and Karnataka, these hills offer charming tranquility like no other. A nature’s marvel, it is perched at an alleviation of 4312 m and furnishes the tourist with breathtaking landscapes. They are also known as Yengulla Mallamma Kona. The hills are surrounded by dense green forest. What hypes this destination more is the array of adventure activities –wall climbing, rappelling, bow, and arrow, visiting a zoo and of course, where there are hills, there are exotic trails to trek!

Kudremukh

In Kannada Kudremukh means ‘Horse Face’. Thus, resembling the same, the peak got its name. Kudremukh boasts panoramic vistas as well as exotic and rich biodiversity. It inhabits diverse species of flora and fauna. Legend has it that the majestic Kudremukh peak was a landmark point for sailors in the Arabian Sea for about 2000 years. The lush terrains, grassy slopes, and scenic beauty make it a trekkers paradise. Not only this, there are other tourist attractions that make this a special getaway hill station in the south. Kadambi waterfalls and Gundi falls are amongst the best here. Three rivers- Tunga, Bhadra, and Netravati originate from the Ganga Moola point here. It is another sight to behold!

Vagamon

The jaw-dropping natural beauty of Vagamon stands unparalleled. Also called Wagamon, this offbeat hill station is located near the Kottayam-Idukki border. This little hamlet has also been given the moniker of, Asia’s Scotland! And rightly so. Surrounded by pine forests, waterfalls, and lush green meadows, it is the ideal getaway. Vagamon is a haven for adventure lovers and is gaining traction because of the multiple activities it offers to tourists. Kerala tourism in association with Adventure Sports and Sustainable Tourism Academy (AASTA ) organizes International Paragliding Festival every year alluring lots of tourists as well as locals to participate in. Cycling through the mountains is one of the unique activities in addition to the usual trekking, rock climbing, etc.

