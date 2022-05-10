New Delhi: Since the invention of the wheel, transporting people and luggage, etc. has seen evolution through the eras. We have come a long way from having modes of transport with wheels made of raw wood to the most sophisticated ones and along with that we have placed a very strong emphasis on our comfort while travelling via different means of transport.Also Read - Viral Video: Beautifully Decked Up Women Sit Inside A Car & Then This Funny Thing Happens | Watch

While comfort is absolutely necessary for many, so is safety for all who use any type of transport, whether it is your car, train, or the city transport, there is no compromise on safe travel.

Here, we share with you the safest seats or places in different vehicles to completely cut out or at the least minimise the risk of getting injured, God forbid, in the case of an accident.

Aeroplane

Air travel is said to be the safest as the airline authorities are very stringent in applying safety rules. It is also one of the fastest modes of transporting people, logistics, and so on. Taking an airplane has become more common as it was, say about 20 years or so, given the globalisation and subsequent raise in the financial status of common people.

So, next time you have to board the flight, try to get a seat at the rear end rather than the front. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), passengers who were seated at the back section (back third) of the aircraft had a 32% fatality rate whereas the middle third and the front third of the aircraft had a fatality rate of 39% and 38% respectively.

The FAA report further says that the middle seat in the back/rear of the aircraft had the best position with just 28% fatality rate and most experts say that the back of the plane is less dangerous than the front. According to a study conducted by Popular Mechanics, passengers sitting near the tail of the plane had a 40% greater chance of surviving a crash than passengers in the front while according to Time, passengers specifically in the middle seats of the rear of the plane had the highest chance of surviving.

Train

Train journeys are always full of adventure and excitement as not only do you come across fellow passengers from various backgrounds, but you also get to enjoy the scenic view on the move.

On a train, if you get a seat in the centre then it would be relatively a safe one, opine some experts, citing laws of physics. For example, a seat in the middle or central coaches, preferably 6th, 7th, or 8th are good bets (If it is a 13-15 coach train).

This is because if there is a collision from the front, the impact would be most severe on the locomotive and a few coaches from the front. The same goes for a collision from the rear. Hence, the middle/central coaches are kind of cushioned from both immediate front and rear.

The safe seat can be evaluated based on the number of the total carriages.

“The safest spot in a train, during an accident, is the center of the train,” says Mann, who was the principal author of the Federal Railway Safety Act in 1970.

Car

We just love our cars and why not, they make everyday travel easy and smooth. Mostly we drive our cars on our own. When you are in the driver’s seat, make sure that the distance between your feet and the pedals is most comfortable to manoeuvre between the accelerator, brake, and clutch because you never know when you might have to put on the brakes in a jiffy. Also, adjust the height of the seat according to the best possible safe view.

When you are the passenger, always opt for the back seat behind the driver’s or in the middle since this part of the car takes least impact in case of a front-to-front crash.

Bus

Bus, one of the most favoured and affordable public transport vehicles and often most preferred. When you take a seat, it would be great if you take the one on the left side (places where traffic moves on the left side, like India) or right seats (places where traffic moves on the right side, like the USA) in the middle of the cabin, located in the direction of travel, as they’re farther than the rest from the oncoming traffic.

Also, the first two rows on the direction of travel are at high risk as in the case of a hit, objects from the outside are very likely to break the windshield and fly on to the seats nearest to the entry point.

Similarly, the seats just next to the windows, doors, and rear are dodgy in case of a hit from behind.

Minibus

Minibus is a cute and sturdy vehicle when the number of passengers is moderate, i.e. not too little or too much. It is almost the same as the bus, but given the smaller size here, you must go for seats that are located against the direction or with the back in the direction of travel (if there is face to face seat arrangement) since there are fewer chances of hitting your head on the back of the seat with sudden braking.

The seat that you should avoid is the one just next to the driver, just like in a car and seats next to the windows and doors the shards of glass and any other object can hurt you badly in case of an accident.

Trolleybus

In India, the trolleybus system operated in Delhi from 1935 until about 1962 and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Mumbai operated trolleybuses from 1962 to 1971. There are many countries that run trolleybus systems and we never know when they might make a comeback in our country.

The point here is selection of a safe seat in a trolleybus. Opt for seats in the right row on the aisle (in case of right-hand driving) since the oncoming transport moves on the left, and there are less chances to get hurt. Similarly, the seats in the middle of the cabin with their backs in the direction of travel are also considered safe.

Avoid seats next to windows and doors to avoid injuries from glass fragments in case of, God forbid, a collision.

Ship

Sailing over the vast ocean is an overwhelming experience. Apart from comfort safety too should be the priority when you are on a ship or a cruise. Experts have different opinions and that is not without a reason. Some experts bat for an inside cabin or middle of the ship on a lower deck. It is recommended for those who want to feel minimal ship movement.

Some experts recommend the deck and the cabin closest to it. Another school suggests the upper deck and cabins since the upper part of the ship is the last to sink (God forbid). Avoid lower cabins since in adverse situations the water enters the lowest and subsequent levels.

PS: The write-up is meant for educational/informative purposes only and the information is collected from reliable sources. However, it is not possible to always get a seat as mentioned here but that does not mean that you will be not safe on other seats. Moreover, studies are still underway to identify the safest location/seat in modes of transport.

For further queries related to “safe seats”, consult the experts in detail and clear all your doubts and fears. Travel safely and enjoy it!