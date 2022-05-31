Astanmarg Paragliding: There is a new buzz in the town–a new adventure spot to tick off your bucket list. If you are planning to visit Jammu and Kashmir, a new activity can now be added to your itinerary. In an endeavour to promote tourism, the tourism department of Kashmir in association with a private paragliding firm, recently launched adventure paragliding in Astanmarg, Srinagar.Also Read - 2 Lashkar Terrorists, Who Murdered TV Artist Amreen Bhat, Shot Dead In Encounter In J&K's Awantipora: Police

One of most beautiful offbeat tourist destinations in Kashmir, Astanmarg is a spellbinding green meadow encircled by the Zabarwan mountain range. Located on the outskirts of Srinagar, it is about 20 kms from the city. A treat to the sore eyes, one can witness a beautiful panoramic view of the city from here.

How to reach Astanmarg Top?

Tourists can book the ride online and report at the Harwan garden. It is a 15 minutes car drive from Harwan to Astanmarg, perched at 7400 feet. It is a free flight tourists can enjoy. Apart from this, there are also beautiful trails and treks leading upto Astanmarg. Under a clear sky, one can catch a glimpse of the scenic view of Dal Lake, Nishat and Shalimar gardens on your way up.

All about the enthralling glide

The paragliding commences from Astanmarg top to Chandpora ground. Before the activity starts, experts will brief about the gear and safety instructions, post which the gliders can take a flight of approximately 12 to 15 minutes. Tourists can get ready for an adrenaline rush as this glide down the mountain will cover a vertical drop of 2000 feet.

The gliders can witness blissful serene views overlooking the Dal Lake, Shalimar Gardens, Dachigam National Park and Mughal gardens. The landing spot is Chandpora, Srinagar which is located at 5330 feet. This is once in a lifetime experience one cannot afford to miss.

Some tips to remember:

If you are planning a hike, try to start it in the morning to avoid any sort of rush when you reach the top. Added benefit is that you get to enjoy the morning views!

Try to hire a driver who is well versed with the terrain, roads and nearby areas to save time and not get lost. The road connectivity is not the greatest there.

If you lover adventure sports, this one’s for you. Other sports like mountain biking, trekking, cycling trail upto Dara are some other activities which are also available in near proximity.

Sounds thrilling? It is. So, pack your bags and off you glide!