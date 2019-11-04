Popular for its diverse culture, dynamic experiences, India is is of the most massive and vibrant country to visit. It doesn’t matter if you are an Indian or belongs to some other country if you have not explored the myriad of attractions present in the country you have missed a lot. Having a rich geographical melange and being a land full of lush green forests, snowy peaks, beautiful valleys, plateaus and dessert, India is a paradise in true sense. If you are an avid traveller and wish to explore this incredible destination, here are some of the interesting places to must head toward.

Rishikesh

Also known as the Yoga capital of the world, Rishikesh is situated in the foothills of the Himalayas. This extremely popular town is a hub of saints teaching spirituality, yoga, and meditation. The place also offers a wonderful adventure opportunity. Here, you can indulge in bungee jumping, river rafting, mountain biking, and flying fox. You can visit Rishikesh to have an exotic experience of getting to know about Yoga and the rich history of the place.

Karnataka

Having a bouquet of attractions to offer, Karnataka is one of the top 4 popular tourist destinations in India. The picturesque beauty, serene beaches, and rich heritage make this Indian state a beautiful travel destination. Rich in diverse flora and fauna, Karnataka is extremely attractive. The scrumptious food of the place is also something that you need to relish. While you are in Karnataka, you must visit the tranquil rainforest. Hidden by the Western Ghats, this forest is absolutely a treat for the eyes.

Ladakh

Surrounded by the Karakoram chain of mountains in the north and the great Himalayas in the south, Ladakh is an alluring landscape. Its overwhelming natural beauty is enough to make you fall in love with this place. Known for its ancient civilization, snow-covered peaks, and picturesque beauty, Ladakh is is an abode of wonders. Rustic Buddhist monasteries, barren land, high altitude lakes, and the Great Indus river make this union territory a paradise.