Jammu and Kashmir in India is considered as a paradise on Earth by visitors and the people living there. Its beauty is overwhelming and is a delight for photographers. This place is frequented by visitors throughout the year. Many of the Indian movies have been shot in Jammu and Kashmir because of the scenic views it provides. If you are a nature and adventure lover, you must visit Jammu & Kashmir at least once. Not convinced yet? Here are some pictures to get you packing.

Snow-covered Gulmarg is a perfect place to enjoy winter in India. With many adventure activities available, this place is frequented by adventure enthusiasts throughout the year.

Dal lake is the place where the famous Indian movie ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ was shot. The picturesque lake is an epitome of the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tulip garden is spread over a vast area. This garden is the only garden in India with many amazing colorful species of flowers, which makes it a place worth visiting.

Nighat Bagh, built on Dal lake, is a place where beauty bounds a person to itself. It is a very clean and picturesque park built to have a pleasant time with closed ones.

Jammu and Kashmir, where beauty opens its arms to make you visit here again and again!