Weekend in Alibaug: Weekends call for a spell of fresh breath of air and rejuvenation. A break that everyone deserves is often sought in the winds of upcoming weekends. Another weekend getaway in India is hidden in the coastal city of Alibaug, Maharashtra. Dotted with serene beaches, picturesque views and lavish retreats, Alibaug must be on your list, especially if you are a Mumbaikar.

First things first, book a beautiful homestay or a lavish resort to calm your nerves in the serenity of the place. Then, as your mood dictates, you can opt from the array of things one can do at Alibaug. From history to walking into the woods, vibing at the beach, shopping and so much more. Here are a few options enlisted for you to make a pick.

Beach hopping

There is no surprise that the coastal city has a range of beach for travelers to go to. One of first things to do in Alibaug is to experience its clean and sandy beaches. One does not need a reason to go to a beach. You just have to! There are lost of beautiful shores in Alibaugh like Mandwa beach, Varsoli beach, Murud beach, Nagaon beach where you can dip your feet in water at least once. Also Read - Maharashtra: 2-Year-Old Boy Drowns on His Birthday in Swimming Pool of Bungalow in Lonavala

Also, you can enjoy a morning cycling round up the beaches and sip over a cip of tea watching the sunrise. A walk by the beach is divine too.

Fort Tripping

Commute in Alibaugh makes a ride to the various forts just more exciting. There are lots of historical relics here that can be explored especially if you have a thing for history. One of the popular sightseeing spot is the old Portuguese fort, Korlai. Built around 1521 AD, take a short road trip to this place and do walk around the lighthouse .

Digging a little deep, one can also take a refreshing boat ride to Janjira Fort that is considered to be one of the strongest marine forts in India. A must visit for history geeks, time passes in the secret passages of this fort and you won’t even realise! So head over to see where it takes you.

There are also Raigad fort, Hirakot fort that can be visited for a historical time.

Water Sports

Where there is water, there is water sports. Hence, if you just cannot calmly stay in your hotel room and want to do something super exciting, nothing better adventure sports! On can enjoy a whole lot of parasailing at the Alibaug and Kashid beach. Apart from this, jet skiing and kayaking can also be included in your itinerary.

Time for a shopping spree?

Alibaugh has one of the most quirky and colorful shopping centres. Situated in Raigad, Sunny Side Market is Maharashtra’s first ever container park. Overlooking the waves of the balmy beach, this is a unique market complex were all shops and stores are housed in what looks like big shipping containers. This container market furnishes its visitors with lot of options to hog on food, quench that thirst with beverages, pick some hand painted decor to adorn your home and a wholesome vibe too.

Apart from these enumerated things, camping, trekking into the forest trails, visiting temples are also things that tourists like to indulge in. Hence, Alibaug is replete with balmy tones, colours of adventure and ruins from past. A perfect combo waiting to be unveiled.

Best time to visit – October to March

Sit back, plan your itinerary and drive over to the weekend getaway pronto!