Have you always cherished the idea of living in a tree-house, but haven’t been able to do so, yet? Or have you stayed in a treehouse at one destination, and wish to stay in another at a different location? There’s something really fascinating about treehouses. They look so romantic and yet so adventurous. They look magical, and to live in one, makes one feel like living a fairy tale! Well, we have listed down the best tree house resorts in India that every adventure seeker must visit. We must tell you that each resort delivers a unique experience, one that will stay with you forever!

1. Vythiri Resort, Wayanad

Vythiri Resort in Wayanad, Kerala is an eco-friendly jungle getaway, hidden in the rainforest. Visiting this place will get you closer to nature, and the enchanting view that it offers will leave you lost for words. We must add that, those who love a hip and happening nightlife will be surprised by the sounds that nature has to offer, in the middle of the night!

2. The Machan, Lonavala

Lonavala is a popular weekend getaway from Mumbai and Pune. However, one can add some luxury and adventure to a weekend getaway by staying at The Machan in Lonavala. This eco-resort has tree-houses rising 30-40 feet above the forest. Not only does it offer serenity but also an extremely surreal view. The open to sky bath that this resort offers is quite an experience.

3. Green Magic Resort, Wayanad

The magical land of Wayanad is home to the Green Magic Resort. And just as its name suggests, the resort has a phenomenal aura to it. Waking up to the mist caressing your face gently and the birds chirping a melody feels simply marvelous, while you may lie curled up in the cozy room.

4. Tree House Hideaway, Bandhavgarh

The tree houses equipped with modern amenities at Tree House Hideaway look like they have been pulled out of a fairytale. Be it a romantic escapade or a solo wandering, the tree houses here will offer you just what you want, comfort and care! One can spend a lazy day at the tree house or go for a jeep safari, both are equally fun!

5. Tree House Cottages, Manali

Imagine if you were to stay in a tree house, on a lovely snowy day, sipping onto hot chocolate as the snow white-washes your windows. Well, this dream can come true at the tree house cottages in Manali. They are the perfect abode for a winter vacation, and we say so coz the rooms have been built-up with a home-like ambiance.

6. Eagle Eye Holidays Resorts, Chikmagalur

Chikmagalur is famous for coffee, but thats not all that this land has to offer. One must visit the Eagle Eye Holiday Resorts in Chikmagalur, Karnataka, situated 2900 feet above sea level. Spread across 130 acres of lush green land, this resort is picturesque.

7. Vanya Tree House, Thekkady

Vanya, the greenwood experience, located in Thekkady is truly an unimaginable experience. Misty mornings, birds singing and the cool breeze brushing past your face will make you fall in love with the place, over and over again! The earthy tone of the décor makes one feel closer to nature than ever before!

8. The Tree House Resort, Jaipur

The Tree House Resort in Jaipur perfectly offers a luxurious stay amidst nature. One can choose from a variety of tree houses. Perched atop Keekar trees, the tree houses are incredibly good!

9. Nature Zone Resort, Munnar

The Nature Zone Resort in Munnar offers tree houses nestled in the woods. The tree houses are built on living trees, but without any compromise on comfort or any harm to nature. The sun’s rays shining through the leaves while the birds sing a song is one of a kind experience.

10. Safari Land Resorts, Masinagudi

Safari Land Resort is an eco-friendly jungle getaway. Deep valleys, waterfalls, rivers and streams, Safari Land is surrounded by all of it. It offers an extraordinary experience, and the tree houses here are too good to be true!

Photos: Each Resort’s Official Website and Getty