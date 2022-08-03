Wari Chora, Meghalaya: Meghalaya, the abode of clouds, is one of the most scenic places to travel to in India. This state to date remains mostly untouched by the outside world. There are lots of destinations here that are still celibate but account for some breathtaking panoramic visuals. From hills, waterfalls, and bridges to quaint little hamlets, Meghalaya should definitely be visited at least once in a lifetime. One such offbeat village here is called Wari Chora. Not heard before, right? Because this village has been recently discovered as a tourist destination.Also Read - Living Root Bridge: A Meghalayan Marvel Preserving Natural Heritage | See Pics

This hamlet is snuggled in Meghalaya’s Paromegre village South Garo Hills about 87 km from Tura. In the local dialect, Wari means “a deep river”. This place is enlivened by a rich history, culture, and natural heritage.

Watch the arresting views of a beautiful river canyon in Wari Chora

This newly discovered place offers tourists a variety of activities to indulge in.

River Rafting: Nature in Meghalaya is usually in its most pristine form. The rivers here are literally blue azure in colour offering a great site for river rafting in the river canyon here. River Rongdik here is surrounded by multiple caves, lush green forest cover, cascading waterfalls, and the gurgling water is the perfect combination to pump up the adrenaline.

Hiking to the falls: There are two main waterfalls here namely – Re-nang Dare Falls and Chibok Dare which can only be reached after an exciting hike to the cascading waters. While the trek might not be all that simple, it is definitely wort the effort

There is also an Agnima Wari Fish Sanctuary which can be reached only after traversing a trekking trail.

The crystal clear water and the unbelievable beauty is almost hypnotic. Meghalaya is a haven of natural beauty and boasts of having one of the most clean and pristine environments. There are multiple unexplored destinations in Meghalaya that are worth all your time and travel.

Plan your trip to such offbeat places in Meghalaya and take a break from the daily hustle now!

For feedback on stories, tips, or suggestions, mail to himanshu.shekhar@india.com