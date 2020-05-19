In the second video of our photography-session, we try to introduce you to exposure. What is exposure, how light plays an important part in your photos, and how to decide on what amount of light to use to make your photo look more visually appealing – get the answers to all these questions and more in episode two of our session. Watch it here:

In the first episode of the session, we introduced you to the basics of photography. How to develop your photography skills, what should be the nature of your photo, and how to look at a certain image from the eyes of a photographer – were a few questions were tried to answer. Stay tuned with us as our host Pankaj Nath talks to photographer Ashish Bharti who gives you some interesting and helpful lessons in this Instagram live series with india.com. Also Read - You Will Want to Visit Ladakh After Listening to Travel Blogger Ami Bhat Share Her Experience

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article. Also Read - Avid Traveller Ami Bhat Talks About Travelling Alone as a Woman And What All She Experienced