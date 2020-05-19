Basics of Photography:

Photographer Ashish Bharti talks to India.com in this session that will help you enrich your photography skills. The sessions constitute seven videos that attempt to teach you everything about photography – right from the basics to introducing all the professional terms and skills that will help you look at an image differently from how a normal person, who's not a photographer, will see it.

Ashish says he's a 'self-taught' photographer. In his first interactive session, he discusses a few approaches – directorial and natural – to identify the kind of photography you want to associate yourself with. Ashish further shares his personal experiences of shooting in India and abroad. Check out the entire video here: