Weekend getaways are something we all used to wait for, and now we are missing them badly during this Pandemic. Keeping the current situation in mind, even if the restrictions are being lifted, our safety is in our hands. Until we step into COVID free world again, our traveller soul can make a bucket of the locations to visit.

One of the must-visit destinations is Sakleshpur.

One of the must-visit destinations is Sakleshpur. It is a beautiful hill station town in Karnataka located in the Western Ghats on Bangalore Mangalore Highway, about 250km/5hrs from Bangalore.



In the video, travel blogger Nilabh, who writes his blogs at TravelEscape talks about Sakleshpur, and justifies why it deserves to be in your post-COVID travel destination list. Also Read - Weekend Getaways in November For Traveholic Mumbaikars

In his interaction with host Sakshi Sundriyal, blogger Nilabh also spoke about Kadamane Tea Estate, which is one of the heritage properties that makes this place a must-visit. From witnessing how tea is prepared from plantation to exploring the place riding the bicycle, this little paradise gives you many reasons to visit it.

