New Delhi: Heavy snowfall has been reported in high-altitude areas of Sikkim, officials said on Wednesday. Lachung valley in North Sikkim is completely enveloped with a thick blanket of snow, leaving hundreds of tourists stranded in the valley.Also Read - Flying to Delhi Amid 'Yellow Alert'? Check New Covid Guidelines - 7 Key Points

Many people thronged to this beautiful and charming state during their Christmas holidays. However, continuous snowfall since Tuesday night has blocked access to areas such as Lachung, Yumthang and Lachen in North Sikkim district and Uttarey in West Sikkim district, they said. Also Read - International Flights: Israel to Lift Travel Ban on 55 Countries Amid Omicron Scare

Watch Video Here:

Lachung valley in North Sikkim enveloped with a thick blanket of snow. A lot of tourists are stuck in North Sikkim due to heavy snowfall which has blocked several roads. Authorities are working to clear blocked roads. pic.twitter.com/3SUGiKyJ2E — Nitesh R Pradhan (@NiteshRPradhan) December 29, 2021

Also Read - Travel Within India Holds Momentum Despite Rising Cancellation in International Bookings

The road to Tsomgo lake and Nathula has also been closed due to heavy snowfall, PTI reported.

Check Out Some of The Pictures of Heavy Snowfall in Sikkim Here:

The state capital Gangtok reported the season’s lowest minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius, the Met department said. The temperature will drop further in the next two days, it said.

Currently, the rescue operations are underway wherein the authorities are working to clear blocked roads.